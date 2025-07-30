Austin Peay Women’s Basketball releases 2025-26 ASUN Conference Schedule

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team and head coach Brittany Young learned the details of their fourth trip through the Atlantic Sun Conference when the league announced its 2025-26 schedule, Tuesday, which includes the Governors 18-game slate.

The Governors celebrate the new year in Jacksonville, Florida, as they face Jacksonville (January 1st) and North Florida (January 3rd).

The first home ASUN weekend brings Florida Gulf Coast (January 8th) and Stetson (January 10th) to F&M Bank Arena.

The team then heads to Louisville, Kentucky for a meeting with Bellarmine (January 15th). Up next, the APSU Govs host in-state rival Lipscomb (January 17th) in Clarksville before heading back out to Florida for a matchup against FGCU (January 22nd) in Fort Myers and Stetson (January 24th) in DeLand.

Austin Peay State University wraps up January in Clarksville with North Florida (January 29th) and Jacksonville (January 31st).

Next on the slate is a road trip to Florence, Alabama for a game against North Alabama (February 4th) and to Richmond, Kentucky to face Eastern Kentucky (February 7th). After their trip to the Bluegrass State, APSU hosts Queens (February 12th) and West Georgia (February 14th) before heading to Conway, Arkansas for a midweek matchup against Central Arkansas (February 18th).

The final home weekend brings Bellarmine (February 21st) and Eastern Kentucky (February 25th). The APSU Govs wrap up the regular season with a short trip to Nashville to face Lipscomb (February 27th).

The 2025-26 ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship begins March 3rd in Jacksonville, Florida.

Austin Peay State University will announce the nonconference schedule at a later date.

