Heat Advisory Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Surrounding Areas: Dangerous Conditions Expected to Persist

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and much of Middle Tennessee, warning residents of dangerously high temperatures and humidity levels that could result in heat-related illnesses.

The advisory remains in effect until 8:00pm CDT on Thursday, July 31st, 2025, as the region endures a string of blisteringly hot days.

Communities affected by the advisory include Clarksville, Springfield, Nashville, Murfreesboro, Franklin, Gallatin, Lebanon, Columbia, and over two dozen other cities and towns across 24 counties. While the Extreme Heat Warning has expired, officials stress that the ongoing heat levels remain hazardous, with heat index values expected to reach up to 107°F.

Why This Matters

This type of heat is more than just uncomfortable—it can be life-threatening, particularly for children, seniors, outdoor workers, and individuals with preexisting health conditions. The combination of high air temperatures and oppressive humidity places severe stress on the human body, especially if people don’t take precautions.

According to the National Weather Service, “Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses,” including heat exhaustion and potentially heat stroke, which can be fatal if not treated promptly.

Precautions You Should Take

Authorities are urging residents to take the following safety measures seriously:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water—even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid sugary, caffeinated, or alcoholic drinks.

Drink plenty of water—even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid sugary, caffeinated, or alcoholic drinks. Stay Indoors: Spend time in air-conditioned spaces whenever possible. If you don’t have access to air conditioning, consider visiting public cooling centers, libraries, or shopping malls.

Spend time in air-conditioned spaces whenever possible. If you don’t have access to air conditioning, consider visiting public cooling centers, libraries, or shopping malls. Avoid Direct Sun: Limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the sun’s intensity is highest.

Limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the sun’s intensity is highest. Check on Others: Look in on elderly relatives and neighbors, as they are especially vulnerable to extreme heat.

Look in on elderly relatives and neighbors, as they are especially vulnerable to extreme heat. Never Leave Children or Pets in Vehicles: Even a few minutes inside a closed car can become fatal during extreme temperatures.

Even a few minutes inside a closed car can become fatal during extreme temperatures. Dress Smart: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and use hats and sunscreen if you must be outside.

Who’s at Risk

Certain groups are at higher risk for heat-related illnesses, including:

Young children and infants

Older adults (65+)

People with chronic medical conditions (heart disease, diabetes, respiratory issues)

Outdoor workers (construction, landscaping, delivery)

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts exercising in direct sunlight

What to Watch For

Know the signs of heat exhaustion, which include heavy sweating, weakness, nausea, dizziness, headache, and cold, clammy skin. If untreated, this can escalate to heat stroke, marked by high body temperature, confusion, loss of consciousness, and hot, dry skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency—call 911 immediately if symptoms occur.

Local emergency management teams and first responders remain on alert as the advisory continues. Residents are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant, follow safety protocols, and prioritize health over heat.

For ongoing updates, weather alerts, and emergency guidance, visit the National Weather Service website or tune into local news stations.

Stay cool. Stay safe. And check in on someone who might need help.