Homeschool Families Invited to Explore, Learn, and Play at Customs House Museum Fieldtrip Day

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, August 5th, 2025, from 10:00am to 4:30pm, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center will open its doors for another engaging Homeschool Fieldtrip Day—a special opportunity for local K-12 homeschool students and their families to enjoy a full day of hands-on learning, exploration, and discovery.

Held on the first Tuesday of each month, this recurring event transforms the museum into a vibrant learning environment where history, science, and art come to life. Homeschool families are encouraged to explore the museum at their own pace, taking advantage of interactive exhibits, creative spaces, and the chance to turn curiosity into meaningful educational experiences.

From the moment families walk through the museum’s historic front doors, students are invited to dive into diverse exhibits that connect classroom concepts to real-world applications. Whether it’s investigating the region’s cultural heritage, exploring the natural sciences, or experimenting with artistic expression in the Family Art Studio, there’s something to captivate learners of all ages.

Admission is budget-friendly and tailored specifically for non-member homeschool groups: $3.00 per student and $5.00 per adult. With multiple floors of exhibits and dedicated educational areas, parents can easily build a full curriculum around the day’s visit—blending art, history, and STEM into a single, enriching field trip.

Stephanie Stafford, the museum’s Curator of Education, works hard to ensure each monthly Homeschool Day is welcoming, inclusive, and engaging for families across different learning styles and grade levels. “Our goal is to give homeschoolers the freedom to explore the museum in a way that works best for them,” said Stafford. “It’s not about one set path—it’s about discovery, creativity, and making connections through experience.”

No reservation is required for Homeschool Fieldtrip Day, making it an easy and spontaneous addition to your family’s educational calendar. Attendees are encouraged to pack a lunch and take a midday break at the nearby Downtown Commons or Riverview Park before returning for more exploration.

For more information or questions about upcoming Homeschool Fieldtrip Days, families can reach out directly to Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org