Nashville Sounds Shut Out by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in 1-0 Loss at PNC Field

Moosic, PA – The Nashville Sounds dropped game two of the six-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 1-0 on Wednesday night at PNC Field. The Sounds were held to four hits and kept off the scoreboard for the third time in the last six games.

A quartet of Nashville pitchers limited the RailRiders to just six hits, but one run being enough to even the series at a game apiece.

In a battle of top 30 pitching prospects, Sounds starter Carlos Rodriguez did not earn a decision after working three-plus innings where he allowed two hits and no runs despite four walks. Rodriguez and the Sounds stranded three in the first inning after three straight baserunners reached following a leadoff single and lineout double play to start the night for Rodriguez.

The Brewers’ no. 24-rated prospect allowed his second hit to start the top of the fourth inning ahead of back-to-back walks. Rodriguez struck out the next two RailRiders he faced before reliever Josh Maciejewski struck out the first batter he faced to clean up the inning and strand the bases loaded for the second time.

Drew Avans collected the first of four Nashville hits for the night with a leadoff single to begin the fourth inning. Freddy Zamora lined a two-out single up the middle in the top of the fifth and Nick Kahle made it three straight innings with a hit for Nashville as he doubled to start the top of sixth. Kahle was left standing on second as each of the next three batters behind him were retired by Beck who worked six scoreless innings with a walk and two strikeouts en route to the win.

The game’s lone run came in the bottom of the sixth off Maciejewski. A leadoff single was followed by a fielder’s choice out and the second single of the inning that pushed runners to the corners. Maciejewski worked a sac fly that scored Jeimer Candelario before Jesus Liranzo pitched Nashville out of the inning, leaving another RailRider stranded.

Nashville’s final hit of the night came via Tyler Black who extended his hitting and on-base streak with a two-out single in the top of the ninth inning. The two teams combined to go 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position for the game. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre left 10 runners on base while the Sounds left all four that got hits on Wednesday night.

Right-hander Chad Patrick (0-1, 3.38 ERA) is scheduled to make his fourth Nashville start on Thursday night. First pitch from PNC Field is slated for 5:35pm CT.