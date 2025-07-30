91.5 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
HomeNewsTennessee Drivers Urged to Stay Alert During National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month
News

Tennessee Drivers Urged to Stay Alert During National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month

News Staff
By News Staff
Over 850,000 Vehicles Stolen in 2024, How to Avoid Becoming a Victim. (AAA)

AAANashville, TN – July marks Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, a timely reminder for drivers to take proactive steps to protect their vehicles. In 2024 alone, more than 850,000 vehicles were stolen nationwide, highlighting the importance of awareness and prevention.

AAA urges drivers to lock their vehicles, stow valuables out of sight, and park in well-lit areas. In addition, using anti-theft devices and technology can dramatically reduce the risk of theft.

“It only takes a few seconds for a thief to steal a car that’s been left vulnerable,” said Stephanie Milani, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Simple precautions—like removing spare keys, locking the doors, and installing visible deterrents—can make your vehicle a much less attractive target.”

Tips to Prevent Vehicle Theft

Awareness

  • Park in well-lit areas
  • Lock doors and close all windows
  • Never leave spare keys inside the vehicle
  • Keep all personal items and valuables out of sight

Deterrence

  • Use steering wheel or brake pedal locks
  • Apply theft deterrent decals
  • Install audible alarm systems

Immobilization

  • Enable smart key functions
  • Consider fuse cut-offs or kill switches
  • Add fuel pump or starter disablers
  • Use wireless ignition authentication

Tracking

  • Some systems employ telematics, which combine GPS and wireless technologies to allow remote monitoring of a vehicle. If the vehicle is moved, the system will alert the owner, and the vehicle can be tracked via computer.

While auto liability insurance is mandatory in all 50 states, comprehensive coverage—which protects against theft—is optional. AAA encourages all vehicle owners to review their insurance policies and consider coverage that best protects their investment.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.
 
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
 
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.
Previous article
Austin Peay State University’s Dr. Daniel Frederick Uses Ground-Penetrating Radar to Assist TBI in Decades-Old Investigations
Next article
Clarksville Police Urge Drivers to Slow Down for Back-to-School Traffic Safety
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information