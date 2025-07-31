Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for July 31st – August 4th 2025

Clarksville, TN – Residents in Clarksville-Montgomery County should brace for a mix of hot, humid conditions and spotty thunderstorm activity as we head into the weekend.

While Thursday brings sweltering heat and a slight storm chance, a noticeable cooldown is expected by Friday and Saturday.

Here’s your detailed day-by-day forecast to help you plan ahead and stay weather-aware.

Expect a mostly sunny day Thursday with a high near 93°F, but don’t be fooled by the sun—heat index values could climb as high as 103°F. There’s a 30% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2:00pm and 3:00pm. Winds will be light from the west northwest early, shifting to the northwest at 5 to 10 mph by afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors during peak heat hours.

Skies turn mostly cloudy with a slight 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms Thursday night, particularly between 9:00pm and 10:00pm. The overnight low will dip to around 70°F, with a calm north wind around 5 mph offering slight relief from the day’s heat.

On Friday, clouds move in and temperatures begin to ease, with a high near 82°F. There’s a 30% chance of showers, and a few thunderstorms could pop up after 1:00pm. Winds from the north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph will help bring some much-needed cooling to the region.

Conditions improve with partly cloudy skies Friday night and a more comfortable overnight low of 65°F. Winds will remain steady from the north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph, making for a pleasant evening.

Saturday will be a picture-perfect day for outdoor plans, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 84°F. Winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph will keep things comfortable as the humidity eases off.

Another mild evening is expected Saturday night, with partly cloudy skies and a low around 66°F. A light north-northeast breeze around 5 mph will continue into the night.

Sunshine dominates early in the day Sunday with a high near 85°F, but a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms emerges after 1:00pm. A light east wind around 5 mph will keep conditions pleasant ahead of any afternoon pop-up storms.

Sunday night clouds return with a 20% chance of showers after 1:00am, but most of the night will be partly cloudy with a low near 67°F. Winds will shift to calm as evening progresses.

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase to 40% to start the workweek Monday, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 86°F. The day may feel more humid again as storm activity ramps up.

Expect a continued 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night, with partly cloudy conditions and an overnight low around 68°F.

The end of July brings Clarksville a mix of scorching heat and intermittent storm chances, but cooler temperatures and milder nights will offer a brief but welcome reprieve heading into the first weekend of August.

Residents are advised to stay weather-aware, limit time in extreme heat, and be prepared for sudden afternoon storms—especially on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday.