Gino Bulso Emerges as Most Feared Republican in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District Race

Brentwood, TN – Just days after launching his campaign for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, State Rep. Gino Bulso has become the clear target of Democratic attacks, underscoring what grassroots conservatives have known all along: Bulso is the Republican in the field that Democrats fear most.

On July 28th, 2025, Bulso announced his candidacy on The Michael Patrick Leahy Show, pledging to bring Tennessee values and an America First agenda to Washington. His campaign has rapidly gained momentum across all 14 counties of the district.

Even before the formal launch, digital sabotage exposed Democratic efforts to interfere. Typing “Gino Bulso.com” redirected users to the campaign site of Democrat Rep. Aftyn Behn of Nashville—who is also seeking the seat.

“This was no mistake. It was a calculated move by the Left to disrupt my campaign before it even began,” Bulso said. “They know I’m the conservative who can win, and they’re trying to shut me down before I get started.”

Now, another Democratic challenger—Rep. Bo Mitchell—has launched a direct fundraising appeal attacking Bulso, labeling him a “self-funding right-wing extremist” and criticizing his conservative record on parental rights, medical freedom, and educational policy.

Mitchell’s attack email—sent to supporters just hours after Bulso’s announcement—called him “dangerous”. The email pleaded for donations to “stop Gino Bulso from bringing his brand of cruelty and censorship to Congress.”

“I am definitely dangerous to the Democrats’ liberal agenda,” Bulso said. “They misrepresent my record because they cannot run on their own. While they spread fear and division, I will continue fighting for Tennessee values.”

Bulso, an attorney and leading conservative voice in the state legislature, has passed over a dozen laws championing Trump-era priorities such as border enforcement, parental rights, and protecting girls’ sports.

His legislative accomplishments include:

HB 145 (“Trump Act”) – Introduced bill to end taxpayer-funded education benefits for illegal immigrants.

• HB 306 – Required student-athletes to compete based on biological sex.

• HJR 28 – Introduced bill to advance a constitutional amendment affirming medical freedom.

• HB 1631 – Expanded 2nd Amendment rights of pre-k through 12 private schools.

• HB 306 – Required student-athletes to compete based on biological sex. • HJR 28 – Introduced bill to advance a constitutional amendment affirming medical freedom. • HB 1631 – Expanded 2nd Amendment rights of pre-k through 12 private schools. HB 1909 – Passed the Laken Riley Act expanding 2nd Amendment rights on college campuses.

• HB 1907 – Strengthened definition of “illegal alien” to prohibit taxpayer benefits to illegals.

“The Left is clearly panicking,” Bulso said.“They have launched website tricks, email blasts, and fearmongering—because they know I have the record and the resolve to beat them. I will not back down.”

Bulso’s campaign remains focused on real issues that matter to working Tennesseans: securing the border, balancing the federal budget, and protecting constitutional rights.

“I have delivered results in the statehouse,and I am ready to take that same fight to Washington,” Bulso said. “Let the attacks come. I’m not running to please politicians—I’m running to serve the people.”