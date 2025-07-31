91.2 F
TDOT to Close Eastbound Lane on I-40 for Resurfacing Work Near Dickson County Line

Paving. (TDOT)

Tennessee Department of Transportation - TDOTNashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct a lane closure on Interstate 40 in Hickman County.

Beginning Friday, August 1st, at 8:00pm through Monday, August 4th, 2025, at 5:00am, crews with Jones Bros will close one of two eastbound lanes on I-40 over Garners Creek Road (near the Dickson County line) for bridge deck repair.

This work is part of an ongoing resurfacing project on I-40 from the Humphreys/Hickman County line to Exit 163, included in TDOT’s 3-Year Pavement Program.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

