City of Clarksville Announces Completion of Dunbar Cave Road Construction

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is pleased to announce that construction on the current phase of the Dunbar Cave Road realignment project is complete, and Dunbar Cave Road is now open for motorists to use.

This phase of the project entailed elevating the existing roadway so that the realignment to Cardinal Lane could be completed at a later time.

It was important that this phase of the work be done prior to the start of the new Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) school year. Work will continue throughout this area, but traffic will now be able to resume use of Dunbar Cave, in the same fashion as before.

To improve traffic flow in our growing community, and enable the road to be ready before school starts for 2025-26, the Clarksville Street Department had recently accelerated the timeline for the Dunbar Cave Road realignment.

“Progress is painful, but it is short-term pain for a longer-term gain, and in this case the road improvements along Rossview Road and Dunbar Cave Road will improve traffic safety for everyone,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“I appreciate the diligence of our contractor for moving as quickly as possible on this rather large project – actually getting it done ahead of schedule,” Mayor Pitts said.

This project is just one of many that has been undertaken throughout the City of Clarksville, as part of the comprehensive strategy of the Mayor’s Transportation 2020+ plan. For the full plan, visit Transportation 2020+ | Clarksville, TN .