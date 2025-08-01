City of Clarksville Offers Two Hours of Free Downtown Parking to Boost Local Business

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville Parking Commission approved two-hour free street-side parking in the downtown area during a meeting on Tuesday, July 29th, 2025.

The new program will allow visitors to Clarksville’s historic downtown district to enjoy two hours of free, streetside parking through the Parkmobile app, and will encourage patronage of locally-owned downtown businesses.

Two-hour free parking will be available beginning Friday, August 1st, and will be available Monday through Friday, once a day, for anyone who chooses to use the Parkmobile platform.

With the introduction of two-hour free parking, metered street parking will no longer be free on Mondays.

How does it work?

In order to take advantage of two-hour free parking, visitors to downtown will need to note the following:

Visitors will need to download and install Parkmobile on their mobile device, scan one of the QR codes located on signage throughout downtown, or use text-to-pay in order to take advantage of the two-hour free parking program.

Visitors experiencing technical difficulties related to Parkmobile can contact the City of Clarksville at 931.553.2436. City parking officials are working with Parkmobile to continually improve the downtown parking experience, and we appreciate our customer’s patience during the rollout of this exciting new program.

This program is only available for street parking and does not extend to meters or parking garages.

To avoid an accidental parking violation, visitors will need to set up notifications and keep their license plate active. If a parking session expires, the two-hour program won’t allow a new session, since it can only be used once every 12 hours. If you forget, no worries! You can always move your vehicle to our great parking garage.

Parking with Parkmobile

Parking just got easier in Clarksville! Residents and visitors can now easily pay for parking from their mobile device with ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America. ParkMobile is available at all kiosk and metered parking locations in Downtown Clarksville. The app will only accept Visa and Mastercard.

Download the App: Apple Store / Google Play

How to Use ParkMobile

Watch Instructional Video

For additional information concerning downtown parking, visitors can go to the City of Clarksville website.