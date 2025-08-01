77.5 F
Clarksville Gas and Water Issues Alert on Utility Bill Phone Scam

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) warns residents of utility bill phone scams circulating in their service area!

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department employs an Interactive Voice Response (IVR), automated phone system, to remind customers to pay past due accounts, but if in doubt, please call the office at 931.645.7400 to check the status of your utility account or access your account online, www.clarksvillegw.com. A friendly customer service representative is happy to help with any questions about your account.

Customers are encouraged to always report misleading or suspicious marketing or communications believed to be associated with your Gas & Water utility service or bill. Never give identifying personal or payment information to unknown and unverified callers.

The following are online resource links to learn more about fraud and scam prevention and how to report a fraud complaint to the Federal Trade Commission.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

