Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting August 1st, 2025

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing Pavement repair on SR 12.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures along SR 12 for pavement repair and pothole patching (MM 0 – 23.78).

Montgomery County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from east of SR 13 (US-79) to west of Trough Springs Road.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 5.41 – 11.63).

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for curb and gutter work (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

Cheatham County – SR 12

Relensing of snowplowable pavement markers.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a mobile operation along SR 12 for removing and replacing pavement markers and lenses (MM 12.5 – 20.8).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a mobile operation along SR 256 for removing and replacing pavement markers and lenses (MM 0.00 – 0.11)

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from Haywood Lane to the Rutherford County line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for bridge work (MM 56.60 – 63.20).

LOOK AHEAD: 8/8 at 8:00pm through 8/10 at 5:00am, there will be a continuous, triple lane closure on I-24 eastbound at Haywood Lane for bridge repair.

The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane.

8/3 – 8/4, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple, alternating lane closures in both directions for delineator installation and sign removal (MM 53 – 57).

LED streetlight conversion.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be right lane and shoulder closures in both directions for streetlight conversions (MM 49.5 – 53.5 and MM 56.1- 57.3).



Paving.

8/4 – 8/6, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane and shoulder closures in both directions for paving (MM 36.10 – 42.38).



Resurfacing on I-24 from I-65 to I-40, including bridge expansion joint repair.

8/6, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for punch list items.

Davidson County – I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including, grading, drainage, and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Maintenance.

LOOK AHEAD 8/14, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be double lane closures on I-40 westbound and a single lane closure on I-40 eastbound for replacement of digital messaging signs. Rolling roadblocks will be present.

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). there will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

Nightly, (excluding weekends), 8:00pm – 5:00am, East Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities.

Davidson County – I-840

LED streetlight conversion.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a right lane closure in both directions on I-840 in both directions for streetlight conversions (MM 0.4 – 2.1).

Dickson County – I-40

Aerial utility work.

8/3, 6:00am – 9:00am, there will be rolling roadblocks along I-40 in both directions for aerial utility work at the Spencer Mill Road overpass (MM 177.8).

8/3, 6:00am – 9:00am, there will be rolling roadblocks along I-40 in both directions for aerial utility work at the Deal Road overpass (MM 179.4).

Dickson County and Hickman County – I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Dickson and Hickman Counties from the Humphreys County line to near East Piney Road.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving operations (MM 160.4 – 168.8).

8/1 at 8:00pm through 8/4 5:00am, Continuous, there will be a lane closure on I-40 eastbound for bridge deck repair (MM 162 – 162.4). One lane will remain open at all times.

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System installation.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 6:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 135 – 148.1).

Robertson County – SR 76

Intersection improvements.

Daily, 8:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures on SR 76 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation (MM 14.8 – 15.5).

Robertson County – SR 257

The resurfacing on SR 257 from west of SR 11 (US-41) to the Sumner County line.

Daily, 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 257 for paving operations (MM 11.69 – 14.5).

Commercial entrance.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures on SR 257 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation (MM 1.00 – 1.50).

Robertson County – SR 258

The resurfacing on SR 258 from the Sumner County line.

Daily, 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 258 for paving operations (MM 0 – 0.5).

Robertson County and Sumner County – I-65

Unpaved shoulder drop off repair.

Daily, 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be shoulder closures in both directions on I-65 for paving operations (MM 104 – 121.4).

