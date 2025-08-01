Nashville Sounds Swept by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in Doubleheader at PNC Field

Moosic, PA – The Nashville Sounds were held to five hits over 14 innings and swept by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in Friday night’s doubleheader at PNC Field. Nashville was shut out 2-0 in game one and fell 8-3 in game two. Chad Patrick allowed two runs over 5-plus innings in his game one start, while Daz Cameron extended his team-high on-base streak to 14 games.

In game one, the Sounds offense recorded two hits in a 2-0 shutout loss. It was the second straight shutout loss for Nashville after losing Wednesday night 1-0. Chad Patrick tossed a near quality start, letting up two runs (1 ER) with two strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Cameron and Oliver Dunn collected the lone hits for Nashville, each notching a single off Erick Leal who set a career-high with 10 strikeouts and tossed the first complete game shutout over Nashville since Gwinnett’s Kyle Wright in September of 2021.

In game two, Nashville began the scoring in the top of the first off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Allan Winans. Drew Avans singled, stole second, and moved up to third on a throwing error. A wild pitch from Winans allowed Avans to score and give Nashville a 1-0 lead, and their first run since Tuesday. The RailRiders responded with six runs in the first two innings against Sounds starter Tobias Myers.

The Sounds bounced back in the top of the fourth against Winans. Raynel Delgado singled, while Nick Kahle and Freddy Zamora worked walks to load the bases. Tyler Black drew a walk to score Delgado from third and cut the deficit to five runs.

In the top of the fifth, Nashville scored again off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever Bailey Dees. Dunn was hit by a pitch, stole second, and reached third on one of four RailRiders errors for the for the game. Delgado scored Dunn on a productive groundout to make it 7-3.

The RailRiders scratched across their eighth and final run of the night in the bottom of the fifth to make it 8-3. Garrett Stallings worked 3.2 IP in relief of Myers while Justin Yeager worked his fifth game without allowing an earned run to start his Triple-A tenure with the Sounds.

Right-hander Logan Henderson (10-4, 3.59) takes the ball for Nashville on Saturday to try and end a three-game losing streak. First pitch from PNC Field is set for 5:05pm CT.