71.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, August 2, 2025
HomeEducationAPSU Announces August 8th Commencement Ceremony for Summer 2025 Graduates
Education

APSU Announces August 8th Commencement Ceremony for Summer 2025 Graduates

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Students celebrate their graduation during a commencement ceremony hosted Friday, May 9th in the Dunn Center. (Michelle Turner, APSU)
Austin Peay State University Students celebrate their graduation during a commencement ceremony hosted Friday, May 9th in the Dunn Center. (Michelle Turner, APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TNAustin Peay State University (APSU) will host a commencement ceremony on Friday, August 8th, 2025, at 10:00am in the Dunn Center to celebrate its Summer 2025 graduates.

This semester’s graduating class includes approximately 709 students. Undergraduate and graduate students from each of the university’s academic colleges will be recognized.

Tickets are available to the public through Eventbrite and can be accessed through the commencement section of APSU’s website, along with a link to live footage of the ceremonies for those unable to attend.

To ensure the safety of attendees, the university has implemented a new clear bag policy and metal detectors for its commencement ceremonies.

This means:

  • Bags must be clear and should not exceed 12” x 12” x 6”
  • Non-clear bags are permitted only if 6.5” x 4.5” or smaller
  • Exceptions will be made for guests requiring medical equipment

For general ticketing questions, policy inquiries, or assistance with ADA-compliant or wheelchair-accessible seating, contact the Office of the Registrar at 931.221.7121 or graduation@apsu.edu.

Any updates about the ceremonies will be emailed to participating graduates, posted on Austin Peay State University’s social media accounts, and added to the university’s website at www.apsu.edu/graduation/commencement.php.

Previous article
Clarksville Restores Historic Arch at 106 Public Square with Architectural Reproduction
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information