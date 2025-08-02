APSU Announces August 8th Commencement Ceremony for Summer 2025 Graduates

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host a commencement ceremony on Friday, August 8th, 2025, at 10:00am in the Dunn Center to celebrate its Summer 2025 graduates.

This semester’s graduating class includes approximately 709 students. Undergraduate and graduate students from each of the university’s academic colleges will be recognized.

Tickets are available to the public through Eventbrite and can be accessed through the commencement section of APSU’s website, along with a link to live footage of the ceremonies for those unable to attend.

To ensure the safety of attendees, the university has implemented a new clear bag policy and metal detectors for its commencement ceremonies.

This means:

Bags must be clear and should not exceed 12” x 12” x 6”

Non-clear bags are permitted only if 6.5” x 4.5” or smaller

Exceptions will be made for guests requiring medical equipment

For general ticketing questions, policy inquiries, or assistance with ADA-compliant or wheelchair-accessible seating, contact the Office of the Registrar at 931.221.7121 or graduation@apsu.edu.

Any updates about the ceremonies will be emailed to participating graduates, posted on Austin Peay State University’s social media accounts, and added to the university’s website at www.apsu.edu/graduation/commencement.php.