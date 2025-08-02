Clarksville Restores Historic Arch at 106 Public Square with Architectural Reproduction

Clarksville, TN – In 2023, the City of Clarksville, Tennessee, selected Lyle Cook Martin Architects to lead the restoration of 106 Public Square, one of the city’s most historically significant landmarks. A key element of the project was the replacement of the nearly 110-year-old Victorian Romanesque-style terracotta entrance arch, which had deteriorated beyond repair.

Recognizing the architectural and historical importance of the arch, Lyle Cook Martin Architects partnered with Clarksville Foundry, Inc. (CFI) to create an authentic and durable replacement. Clarksville Foundry, led by Owner and President Charles Foust, has a long history of producing high-quality castings for historic restoration projects. This project required the creation of a replica of the original arch, a task far more complex than it initially appeared.

A Legacy of Historic Restoration

Clarksville Foundry’s reputation is built on a long history of excellence in preservation, including:

1990s – Ryman Auditorium Renovation (Nashville, TN): Reproduced staircase balusters using surviving stair components from the legendary venue.

– Ryman Auditorium Renovation (Nashville, TN): Reproduced staircase balusters using surviving stair components from the legendary venue. 2003 – Shelby Street Pedestrian Bridge (Nashville, TN): Cast hundreds of historic newel post cap replicas for this National Register-listed landmark.

– Shelby Street Pedestrian Bridge (Nashville, TN): Cast hundreds of historic newel post cap replicas for this National Register-listed landmark. 2006 – Schermerhorn Symphony Center (Nashville, TN): Collaborated with Robinson Iron to replicate 1939 New York World’s Fair benches.

– Schermerhorn Symphony Center (Nashville, TN): Collaborated with Robinson Iron to replicate 1939 New York World’s Fair benches. 2015 – First Presbyterian Church (Clarksville, TN): Reproduced Gothic Revival aluminum window frames for this National Register-listed church.

From Planning to Execution

The path to producing the replica arch required meticulous planning and collaboration among multiple experts.

Permit and Removal

In April 2024, B.R. Miller & Company received a permit for the exterior renovation of 106 Public Square, which included arch replacement, masonry restoration, and re-roofing. This permit marked the official start of the project, ensuring all modifications complied with local building regulations and historical preservation guidelines.

On May 4th, 2024, B.R. Miller & Company carefully removed the original arch pieces from the building.

Given the age and condition of the structure, the removal process required precision and careful planning to prevent damage to the surrounding masonry. Workers used specialized tools to carefully detach the arch while maintaining the integrity of the adjoining materials. Each piece was labeled and documented to preserve its historical significance and to aid in the replication process.

One of the primary challenges was handling the brittle and weathered terracotta, which had weakened over time. The construction team employed bracing techniques and temporary supports to ensure stability throughout the process. Additionally, coordination with engineers and preservation specialists helped guide the safe removal of the arch without compromising the overall structure of the building.



After removal, the original arch pieces were transported to a secure location for further analysis. Some fragments were set aside for reference during the replication process, while others were assessed for potential restoration or archival purposes.

Digital Scanning and CAD Development

To ensure the replica arch maintained the precise details of the original, the structure was electronically scanned, measured, and photographed, capturing every intricate design element. This digital documentation provided a highly accurate reference for the replication process.

Todd Marchand of Petrus LLC developed a detailed CAD model of the arch’s features, which Dillon Nottingham of Clarksville Foundry refined into a 3D model. 3D CAD (Computer-Aided Design) allows users to create, modify, and analyze three-dimensional models of objects, facilitating a wide range of design and engineering tasks. 3D CAD capabilities include creating detailed models, performing simulations, and generating manufacturing instructions.

Given the arch’s 16-foot diameter, the curved portion was designed in segments. Small gaps were engineered between sections to allow for thermal expansion, and meticulous alignment ensured visual continuity across design elements. One challenge was where to split the segments so that the intricate details of the arch would line up and match correctly.

The resulting model consisted of over 1,000 individual components, each contributing to the accurate reproduction of the original design.

Pattern Creation and Machining

Once the CAD file was finalized, it was transferred to Daniel Belisle of Belisle Machine and Tool in Camden, Tennessee. Using a Hermle C400 5-axis mill, Belisle machined ten patterns from the Renshape Modeling Board, a high-quality material known for its precision and durability in prototype and mold-making applications.

After machining, the patterns were shipped to Herb Roemer of Intertool Patterns for further refinement. Roemer performed the final assembly of the flat components and core prints, the construction of core boxes, and the creation of follow blocks, all essential for the casting process. To ensure a flawless mold, the patterns underwent a final stage of painting and finishing, enhancing their surface quality and durability before moving to the casting phase.

Casting and Assembly

The finished patterns were delivered to Clarksville Foundry on March 17th, 2025, where project participants gathered to inspect and approve the final designs before casting began. This crucial step ensured that all details were accurately captured and that the patterns were ready for the molding process.

At the end of March 2025, Clarksville Foundry’s team made 36 sand molds using phenolic urethane no-bake molding sand. This molding technique provided high-dimensional accuracy and a smooth surface finish, essential for replicating the intricate details of the original arch.

Approximately 1450 pounds of aluminum were melted in Clarksville Foundry’s crucible furnace and carefully poured into the prepared sand molds. The molten metal solidified within the forms, capturing the precise contours and features of the arch components.

Once cast, each piece underwent a finishing process to achieve smoothness and precision. Any rough edges or surface imperfections were meticulously removed, which is necessary for accurate assembly.

At the end of April 2025, the finished arch pieces were picked up by B.R. Miller & Company and taken to a subcontractor for painting. Painting marked the final step in the recreation of the historic terracotta arch.

Arch Piece Installation

During the month of May 2025, B.R. Miller and Company constructed and assembled the wooden mounting structures needed to support the completed arch.

Completed Arch and Public Celebration

On July 31st, 2025, City of Clarksville officials held a public ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new arch, celebrate the completed project, and recognize the companies and individuals who brought it to life. Speakers during the ceremony were Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Clarksville Foundry Owner and Operator Charles Foust.

“Although the metal-casting process is around 6,000 years old with origins in old Europe, the manufacture of this Arch was no different in the basic approach,” said Foundry owner Charles Foust. “It involved the creation of cavities in sand, which were filled with liquid metal to create castings.

“However, the complexities of these shapes demanded full utilization of the most modern technologies available. Those included 3D scanning of individual elements of the original arch, combining those elements into a three-dimensional solid model, adding features necessary for castability, determining how to split it into segments so all the features matched properly, and finally getting the working patterns machined from blocks of synthetic material on a 5-Axis CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machine. It was truly a collaborative effort among a variety of disciplines. It was far more complex than anyone anticipated, but I think the finished product speaks for itself,” Foust said.

A Testament to Craftsmanship and History

The successful reproduction and installation of the arch at 106 Public Square highlights not only Clarksville Foundry’s technical expertise but also its unwavering commitment to preserving the city’s architectural heritage. The restored arch will serve as a lasting tribute to Clarksville’s rich history and the skilled craftsmanship that defines the character of its historic Public Square.

This arch, now replicated with precision, will continue to stand as a symbolic landmark, bridging the past with the present and honoring the city’s commitment to preservation and progress.

Project participants include: Belisle Machine and Tool, B.R. Miller & Company, Intertool, Lane Lyle (Lyle Cook Martin Architects), Charles E. Foust Jr. and Dillon Nottingham (Clarksville Foundry, Inc.), and Todd Marchand, Petrus LLC.

Historical Significance of 106 Public Square

106 Public Square has been a cornerstone of Clarksville’s history since its construction in the 1870s. Originally built as a bank, it served as the city jail and municipal court before becoming the center of Clarksville’s municipal government from 1914 to 2001.

The addition of the Victorian Romanesque-style façade, including the iconic arch, in 1914 gave the structure its distinct architectural character and made it a defining feature of Public Square.

Key Historical Milestones:

2025 – New arch completed and installed