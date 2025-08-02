Dorel Home Furnishings Recalls over 300,000 Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Steppers Due to Fall, Injury Risk

Washington, D.C. -Dorel Home Furnishings has issued a recall for its Cosco 2-step kitchen steppers due to potential fall and injury hazards. The affected products are folding stepstools with two steps and a safety bar that attaches to the back. They were sold in white/gray, green, navy, and blue, and feature the Cosco logo molded into the handle.

The recall includes the following model numbers: 11349WHG1E, 11349GRN1E, 11349NVY1E, 11349WHG2, 11349GRN4, 11349GRN12, 11349WHG12C, 11349WHG12W, 11349WHG4F, and 11349CBWH4T. Model numbers can be found on a label attached to one of the arms of the stepper.

Recall Information

Name of Product: Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Stepper Hazard: The safety bar can detach or break while in use, posing serious fall and injury hazards to consumers. Remedy: Repair Recall Date: July 31st, 2025 Units: About 302,000 (In addition, 11,000 were sold in Canada)

Remedy: Consumers should stop using the safety bar on the recalled kitchen stepper immediately and store the stepper away from children until repaired. Contact Dorel to receive a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit includes a sliding locking mechanism that attaches to the safety bar to prevent the safety bar from detaching or breaking during use. Consumers will also receive installation instructions and an additional warning label to place onto the product.

Incidents/Injuries: Cosco has received 34 reports of the safety bar detaching or breaking, including two incidents resulting in head injuries.

Sold At: Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, and BJ’s Wholesale Club stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, and Overstock.com from February 2021 through July 2025 for between $56 and $70.

Importer(s): Dorel Home Furnishings Inc. d/b/a Cosco Home and Office Products, of Columbus, Indiana

Manufactured In: China