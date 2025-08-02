Montgomery Central High School Senior Noah Thomson Wins Car at 17th Annual Wyatt Johnson Automotive Pass and Go

Clarksville, TN – Noah Thomson was shaking after learning he won a new car at the 17th annual Wyatt Johnson Automotive Pass and Go event. Thomson, a Montgomery Central High School (MCHS) senior, threw his arms up in victory after his key started the Toyota Corolla on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025. “I’m shaking,” he said. “I don’t even know what to do.”

Over 1,124 Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) high school students, who passed 1,590 Advanced Placement (AP) exams, qualified for the event hosted by the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation. Thomson was randomly selected as the ultimate winner.

Thomson said consistency and focus were essential to his success, and he was fortunate to have teachers like Ms. Lindsey, his AP Language teacher, who supported him every step of the way. Last year, Noah passed three AP exams, which made him eligible to participate in the annual Pass & Go event.

“I started crying, I was so excited for him,” said Jennifer Thomson, Noah’s mom. “He worked really hard.” When asked how she supports his academics at home, Jennifer said, “We talk about his future a lot. What he needs to do, and stay focused on, so he can get to where he needs to be. We all want our kids to do better than we did. And he’s doing it.”

Each year, CMCSS sophomore, junior, and senior students who have passed their AP exams with a 3, 4, or 5 are invited to participate in Pass & Go. Students receive numbered tickets and are eligible for prizes ranging from gas cards to a brand new car.

This year’s grand prize was a 2025 Toyota Corolla, courtesy of Wyatt Johnson Toyota. “To see the expression on Noah’s face was exciting; it was priceless,” said Brian Burkeen, Wyatt Johnson General Manager. “We had no idea when we started this 17 years ago that we’d still be in this program. We are proud to be a part of this event annually; it is one of our favorite events.”

Over 25 students walked away with prizes, including Zaxby’s gift cards, gas cards from Beach Oil, a Google Chromebook, an iPad, and Apple AirPods.

“I am so proud of the hard work of our students,” said Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder, CMCSS Director of Schools. “They see the positive results of setting goals and staying focused. We continue to see growth across the district as well. Last year, 894 students passed an AP exam with a 3, 4, or 5. This year, we had 1,124 students pass their AP exams. I am excited to see the number continue to increase.”