Clarksville Christian School Appoints J.R. Montjoy as Head Baseball Coach

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School is proud to welcome local stalwart and Clarksville native J.R. Montjoy as its new head baseball coach and social studies teacher. A dedicated educator and coach, Montjoy brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of mentoring student-athletes both on and off the field.

J.R. Montjoy has been coaching at the high school level for 13 years, with four years at the middle school level, at both Northeast and New Providence. The past four years of Montjoy’s career have been spent as an assistant coach at Rossview High School, where he helped the Hawks to back-to-back 35-win seasons.

He spent seven years coaching at Northwest High School and directing baseball operations at New Providence Middle School. Seven of his Northwest players went on to play in college, and he helped lead the 2018 Vikings to a school-record 25 wins. Earlier in his coaching career, he was at Northeast High School, where eight of his players went on to college careers and two appeared in the NFL. Montjoy has also led various travel baseball teams in Clarksville.

CCS Athletic Director, Jason Shelton, had this to say when asked about Coach Montjoy: “We are excited to welcome J.R. Montjoy to the CCS Family. He has worked with so many young men in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area, using the game of baseball to teach life lessons and impact their lives on and off the field. His faith walk is tied into his coaching impact on these young men, and we are proud to have him do the same here at Clarksville Christian.”

Montjoy’s playing career included time at Northeast High School, Murray State University, and Jackson State Community College. At each stop, he collected several accolades, including but not limited to All-State and All-Conference. He and his wife, Kristie, live in Clarksville. They have three children—Coleton, Tristan, and Chloe.

Montjoy states, “I’m excited and look forward to the challenge set forth by leading these young men not just to success on the field but off it as well. If the boys buy into working toward a common goal and becoming better godly men, then we will ultimately reach our goals on the field. My favorite verse I lead by is Psalm 23:4, and what I take from it, ‘No matter what your season of waiting looks like, rest in the promise that Jesus is with you. He is protecting you, defending you, and loving you. You can trust Him to deliver you at the right time.’ This kind of embodies my journey as I have continued to wait patiently for God to show and provide me an opportunity. He has, and I feel at this time I have been placed in this spot, and I am willing to be a vessel that He leads through.”

About Clarksville Christian School

Since its inception in 2007, CCS has offered a Christ-centered education combined with innovative academics. With offerings such as the Engineering & Technology Institute, Biomedical Sciences Institute, AgriTech Academy, a CJROTC program, and RISE Academy, which serves students on the autism spectrum, CCS provides numerous options and pathways for students.

Accredited by NCSA and Cognia, CCS strives for excellence in education and strong foundations in faith. With over two dozen athletic teams, diverse clubs, student organizations, and numerous extracurricular activities and events, CCS provides an environment where students thrive.