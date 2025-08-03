Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for August 3rd – 7th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Residents in Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect a warm and unsettled weather pattern in the coming days, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the region through midweek.

While no major weather systems are expected, daily chances for pop-up storms could bring brief downpours and occasional lightning, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-80s with gradual warming by Thursday.

Sunday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms developing after 4:00pm. Temperatures will reach a comfortable high near 83 degrees, with light northeast winds around 5 mph.

On Sunday night, there is a chance of evening showers and storms lingering through midnight, with partly cloudy skies overnight. The low will dip to around 65 degrees. Winds will shift from the east and become calm by evening. Rain chances are at 30 percent.

Monday remains partly sunny with a continued 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms developing after 1:00pm. The high will again be near 83 degrees, with calm winds becoming southeast around 5 mph during the day.

Rain chances drop slightly Monday night, with only a 20 percent chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms throughout the night. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, and the low will settle near 67 degrees with light southeast winds becoming calm overnight.

Tuesday begins with a slight chance of early showers, increasing to a 50 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 83 degrees under partly sunny skies. Winds will shift to the east-southeast at around 5 mph.

A few lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible before 1:00am Tuesday night, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation. Partly cloudy skies will prevail overnight, and the low will be around 67 degrees. Winds from the east will gradually calm.

Mostly sunny conditions return Wednesday, with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1:00pm. The high will rise to around 85 degrees, with light east-southeast winds in the afternoon.

Skies will clear out Wednesday night, leading to mostly clear conditions and a low near 67 degrees. Winds will remain calm after a light breeze from the east-southeast.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week so far, with sunny skies and a high near 88 degrees. There’s a slight 20 percent chance of afternoon showers or storms.

The day ends with mostly clear skies and mild temperatures on Thursday night. Overnight lows will be around 69 degrees.

As Clarksville heads through the week, residents should stay weather-aware, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours when thunderstorm chances are highest. While no severe weather is expected, quick downpours and lightning could briefly interrupt outdoor plans.

Sunshine and warming temperatures will return by the end of the week, bringing more summer-like conditions to the region.