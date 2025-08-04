Marsha Blackburn Report: Tennesseans Are Raving about the Big Beautiful Bill

Washington, D.C. – There is so much in the One Big Beautiful Bill that benefits the American people. When I talk to Tennesseans, one of the things they are most excited about is the permanent extension of President Donald J. Trump’s 2017 tax cuts.

Just the other day, a small business owner in Tennessee told me that after the 2017 tax cuts first went into place, he was able to hire two new employees who were desperate for work. Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, he doesn’t have to worry that he may not be able to keep them on the payroll.

Likewise, a restaurant owner in Knox County said the “no tax on tips” provision in the bill will help make his small business more competitive because his servers will get about $1,000 back on their taxes at the end of the year. A server in Chattanooga said these tax cuts will be “very beneficial for every server.”

Whether you’re a parent, a small business owner, a server, a farmer, or a senior citizen, this landmark law has something in it for you. Watch my remarks on the Senate floor about this here.

Weekly Rundown

In today’s economy, data is currency. Every single day, companies are collecting, tracking, and monetizing more of our data without our consent, and Americans should be able to control and protect their ‘virtual you.’ This week, as chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law, I led a hearing to examine how a national data privacy framework would protect Americans’ personal information across state lines, empower consumers, and promote responsible innovation. We need an enforceable national privacy law so that Americans have a say in how companies use their information. Read more here.

The National Education Association has become a radical-left activist group that has abandoned its mission of supporting America’s teachers and students. To ban the NEA from influencing the decisions of the federal government, I introduced the Terminating Education Association Congressional Handouts (TEACH) Act. The NEA has no business using its status as a congressionally chartered entity to push woke gender ideology, antisemitism, and propaganda on America’s students. Read more here.

Thousands of singers and songwriters call Tennessee home, and they should be able to write off production expenses that are critical to their work. I introduced the Creative Relief and Expensing for Audio and Television Enterprises (CREATE) Act this week to support creators and keep America’s music industry strong by ensuring they can still count on this tax relief. Read more here.

The United States cannot allow foreign adversaries like Communist China to undermine American national security and sovereignty. To counter and expose threats from foreign adversaries who are purchasing U.S. residential property and accessing U.S. institutions through Sister City partnerships, I introduced a trio of bills. The District of Columbia Sister City Integrity Act, the Foreign Property Ownership Transparency Act, and the Prohibition of Agricultural Land for Foreign Adversaries Act would prevent adversarial nations from exploiting diplomatic ties, influencing U.S. real estate markets, and buying agricultural land. We have a responsibility to identify these threats and protect our country. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

If your passport has expired, please attend the Chattanooga Congressional Passport Fair on August 4th and 5th. Be sure to schedule an appointment and bring the required materials.

The last thing Tennesseans should have to worry about when a natural disaster like Hurricane Helene strikes is meeting a tax-filing deadline. Now that President Trump has signed our bipartisan Filing Relief for Natural Disasters Act into law, Americans impacted by natural disasters will have the flexibility to focus on recovery, not tax paperwork. Read more here.