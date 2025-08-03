Nashville Sounds Fall Just Short in 8-7 Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

Moosic, PA – The Nashville Sounds came up just short to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in an 8-7 loss on Sunday from PNC Field. Bruce Zimmermann tallied a season-high seven strikeouts over 6.0 innings, while Daz Cameron rocketed a three-run homer in the ninth inning.

After the RailRiders scratched across the first run of the game in the bottom of the second, the Sounds answered back in the top of the fourth against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever Eric Reyzelman. Jared Oliva singled, stole second, and moved to third on a groundout. He was plated on a groundout from Ernesto Martinez Jr. to make it a 1-1 ballgame.

Nashville exploded for three runs in the top of the sixth inning off Reyzelman. Daz Cameron worked a walk and moved to third on a throwing error. After Raynel Delgado reached first on a walk, Tyler Black scored Cameron on a sacrifice fly to give the Sounds a 2-1 lead. Oliva drew the second walk of the inning and Oliver Dunn laced a double to right, plating two runs and increasing Nashville’s lead to 4-1.

The RailRiders offense took a 5-4 lead with a four-run bottom of the sixth, including a two RBI double from Jeimer Candelario. They extended their lead in the eighth when Jose Rojas notched a three-run homer off Sounds reliever Blake Holub.

Nashville showed signs of life in the top of the ninth off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever Zach Messinger. Martinez Jr. collected his second hit of the day and Nick Kahle was hit by a pitch to put runners on second and first. Cameron launched a three-run blast to center, cutting the deficit to a run. Consecutive strikeouts followed Cameron’s homer as the Sounds ultimately fell 8-7.

The Nashville Sounds take a day off on Monday before returning home to begin a six-game series on Tuesday against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35pm CT.