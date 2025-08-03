Tennessee Promise Scholarship Application now available for Class of 2026 Seniors

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) has announced the opening of the TN Promise application for the high school graduating class of 2026. Students can now apply at CollegeforTN.org/tnpromise. The deadline to apply is Monday, November 3rd, 2025.

TN Promise, one of the state’s landmark college access initiatives, provides high school graduates the opportunity to attend college tuition-free. Students may use the scholarship at any of the state’s 13 community colleges, 23 Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology (TCATs), or other eligible institution offering an associate degree program.

This year’s application will also serve as the entry point for Tennessee’s Direct Admissions Pilot Program, a new initiative that automatically accepts eligible high school seniors into in-state public and private universities, as well as the state’s community and technical colleges (TCAT), using existing academic data.

In partnership with tnAchieves and The Ayers Foundation Trust, TN Promise supports students not only financially, but with built-in mentoring and support to help them navigate the transition from high school to college.

Last year’s TN Promise application cycle welcomed a record-breaking class of applicants—the largest in program history. With continued momentum and support from local communities and partners across the state, THEC hopes to surpass that milestone again this year.

“Tennessee Promise has helped more than 250,000 Tennessee students access college over the past ten years.,” said Dr. Steven Gentile, THEC Executive Director. “We are excited that the Class of 2026 will have the opportunity to not just benefit from this program but to break last year’s application record. We and our partners remain committed to helping students take the first step toward earning a college credential.”

For more information and to apply, visit: CollegeforTN.org/tnpromise.

About the Tennessee Higher Education Commission

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) was created in 1967 by the Tennessee General Assembly. The Commission develops, implements, evaluates postsecondary education policies and programs in Tennessee while coordinating the state’s systems of higher education, and is relentlessly focused on increasing the number of Tennesseans with a postsecondary credential.