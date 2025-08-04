117th Lone Oak Picnic Draws Huge Crowd for a Day of Tradition, Barbecue, and Community Spirit

Cunningham, TN – A long-standing tradition came alive once again as the 117th Lone Oak Picnic brought hundreds of smiling faces to the heart of Cunningham on Saturday, July 26th, 2025. Hosted by the Central Civitan Club, this beloved community event combined local flavor, family fun, and political excitement in a festive, down-home atmosphere.

“I want to thank everyone for coming out—we’ve had a huge turnout this year! We’ve sold a lot of chicken and barbecue, and I believe we’ve already sold over 300 pork sandwiches,” said Beth Casper, President of the Central Civitan Club.

“I’m having a great time—it’s been so much fun. This is my first time here, so I’ve been asking a lot of people what I should be doing. They said, ‘Politicking and kissing babies,’ so that’s exactly what I’ve been doing,” said State Representative Aftyn Behn, candidate for the 7th Congressional District. “It’s been a wonderful experience, and I’m very grateful to the hosts. I also learned a lot about the Civitan Club and the work they do for local schools, which I genuinely appreciate.

“This is an exciting race, and I think people are going to feel that energy. It’s going to be a national race, with a lot of attention, and I can’t wait to be the Democratic candidate,” stated Behn.

Despite the warm summer temperatures, a refreshing breeze kept spirits high and the energy lively throughout the day. By mid-morning, the parking area was overflowing, and cars were lined along the road—clear evidence that the picnic continues to be one of Montgomery County’s most cherished gatherings.

“I think the Lone Oak Picnic is fantastic—lots of beautiful people, great barbecue, good music, and maybe a few too many politicians,” said Colonel John Wilt, candidate for the 7th Congressional District. “Come out and vote—exercise your right—and take a look at what I’m offering. Come meet Colonel John and learn what I plan to do to help the people of Tennessee: better jobs, better health care, and a better life for our countryside and our way of life.”

“I think the Lone Oak Picnic is awesome. This is the kind of event I grew up with in Dickson County and in all the surrounding communities like White Bluff, VanLeer, Slayden, and Cumberland Furnace—we had gatherings like this all the time,” said Jody Barrett, candidate for the 7th Congressional District.

“To the folks turning out to vote, early voting starts on September 17th and the primary on October 7th,” Barrett stated. “I’m the rural candidate who represents this rural district. I was born and raised in Dickson County, educated here, and I came back to raise my family here. I look forward to the opportunity to represent communities just like this and to be a voice for them in Washington, D.C.”

From the moment the gates opened, guests were treated to the sounds of live music from local favorites The Back Lot Pickers, whose toe-tapping tunes set the tone for a day of celebration. Children bounced with joy on inflatable attractions, while classic car enthusiasts admired the Car-Cruise lineup of gleaming vintage vehicles and meticulously restored hot rods.

“The Lone Oak Picnic is always an incredible time, and we’re so grateful to the Central Civitan Club for hosting it each year. It’s wonderful to see so many constituents out here,” said Aaron Mayberry, State Representative for District 68. “I’m thankful for all the support and the votes I received in the last election. This year, I’m not on the ballot, so I’m here simply to show support and enjoy some excellent barbecue.

“Serving you in the State House has been the honor of my life, and I look forward to continuing that service in the year ahead. Thank you again for hosting this fantastic event,” Mayberry stated.

As always, the food took center stage. The Central Civitan Club went all out, preparing three whole hogs, 250 chickens, and 16 Boston butts—each weighing nearly nine pounds. Hungry guests lined up for mouthwatering barbecue sandwiches, barbecue by the pound, and chips, sodas, water, and ice cream to cool things down. By midday, the aroma of slow-cooked meats wafted through the air, drawing people in from all corners of the grounds.

“I was grateful to join the 117th Lone Oak Picnic. Events like this remind me why I’m running: to protect Tennessee’s values and to make sure our rural communities always have a seat at the table. I want to thank the Central Civitan Club for keeping this tradition alive. After five years living in Montgomery County while serving as a Night Stalker in the 160th SOAR, this area has become a second home for me. It’s so meaningful to meet with the great people of Cunningham and to celebrate the amazing accomplishments of this county, including the approval for two more hospitals, which will enhance access to healthcare for so many people in Middle Tennessee. I’m proud to be running in a district that represents these amazing communities, and I look forward to earning their votes,” stated Matt Van Epps candidate for the 7th Congressional District.

A big draw this year was the political speaking, where politicians and candidates vying to replace outgoing Congressman Mark Green in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District addressed the crowd. Voters listened intently, many taking the opportunity to meet the candidates up close and discuss key issues shaping the region.

“Saturday’s Lone Oak picnic was spectacular. It was not simply a community event but a large family gathering. It served as a valuable reminder that strong families are the key to strong communities. Our governments (local, state, and federal) should always be focused on enacting policies that support the family,” stated Gino Bulso, 61st District.

In a delightful addition to this year’s program, the Montgomery Central High School Marching Band made a memorable debut. Following the political speeches, the band performed a lively set of crowd-pleasing tunes that brought cheers and applause from all ages. Their energy and musicianship left many hoping this would become a new annual tradition.

Throughout the day, families, old friends, and first-time visitors gathered under the shade of tents and trees to reconnect, laugh, and celebrate the spirit of community that has defined the Lone Oak Picnic for over a century.

Civitan raised a significant amount through sponsorships this year, and they are incredibly grateful to all of their sponsors. They had platinum, gold, and silver tiers—almost everyone chose platinum, which really boosted their fundraising. That support will go a long way in helping the Civitan Club give back to the community, including donations to fire services, local schools, and various charities.

This year, the proceeds from the silent auction and tip jars are designated to support the Civitan emergency assistance fund. This fund helps families and individuals facing severe hardships—whether it’s a house fire, a medical emergency, or the need for a critical surgery. In most cases, the Civitan Club can provide $500.00 to those in need. Thanks to the generosity of their sponsors, they will be able to make a real difference in people’s lives.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our amazing sponsors and everyone who came out to make this year’s event such a huge success! The energy was fantastic, and it wouldn’t have been possible without your support. We’re already looking forward to next year—and we hope you’ll come back and bring a few friends along for the fun,” stated Casper.

As the sun dipped lower in the sky, it was clear that this year’s event was another unforgettable chapter in Lone Oak’s rich history. The Central Civitan Club once again delivered a day filled with tradition, generosity, and togetherness—and those who attended are already looking forward to next year’s 118th celebration.

About the Lone Oak Picnic

The Central Civitan Club has sponsored the Lone Oak Picnic since 1975. Lone Oak is a tradition for candidates in Montgomery County. All the money raised is used in the communities south of the Cumberland River through several projects sponsored by the Central Civitan Club.

The Central Civitan Club, for example, supports the local Boy and Girl Scout troops. The club provides financial assistance to victims of house fires in the community. It supports educational and extracurricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff of both Montgomery Central High School and Cumberland Heights Elementary School.

It also supports the Buddy Ball Special Needs Athletic League as well as the #BeMoreLikeWade 5K Scholarship Run/Walk/Crawl. These are just a few of the activities the Club Supports.

They also fund scholarships for and support many educational and extra-curricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff at Montgomery Central High School, Montgomery Central Middle School, and Montgomery Central Elementary School as well as Cumberland Heights Elementary School.