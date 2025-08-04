APSU Soccer Adds Gustavo Gutierrez, Annabel Anderson to Coaching Staff for 2025 Season

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head soccer coach Kim McGowan added assistant coach Gustavo Gutierrez and graduate assistant coach Annabel Anderson to her coaching staff ahead of the Governors’ 2025 season.

Gutierrez joins the Governors after two seasons as a goalkeeper coach for Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania. He developed and implemented goalkeeper sessions while assisting with team training sessions and tactics, and also created scouting reports.

“We are excited to add Gus to the staff,” McGowan said. “Our goalkeeping unit is strong top to bottom, and we look forward to getting him to work, helping us get better.”

Before his time at Mercyhurst, Gutierrez coached for Kings Hammer FC in Cincinnati, Ohio, during his senior year in 2022 and ’23. He coached players aged nine through 12 and assisted in training with ECNL/ECRL-level players.

Gutierrez completed his bachelor’s degree in science health and wellness, while minoring in exercise science in May 2023 at Mount Saint Joseph University. He completed his master’s degree in organizational leadership in May 2025 at Mercyhurst University.

Anderson returns to Clarksville after recently graduating from Austin Peay in May 2023 and joins the coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

“Bringing an alumnus back to the program is special,” McGowan said. “Annabel was here at the beginning of the ASUN journey; she was a part of the first team to go to the conference tournament, and I couldn’t be happier to have her back in Clarksville! She’s a Gov through and through.”

Anderson was a forward for the APSU Govs in her junior and senior seasons (2022-23), finishing her APSU career with a pair of goals and assists and 1,976 minutes played.

Before coming to Austin Peay State University, Anderson began her collegiate career at Virginia Commonwealth, where she appeared in 21 matches and helped VCU capture the 2021 Atlantic 10 Regular Season Championship.

Anderson completed her bachelor’s in psychological science in May of 2023.