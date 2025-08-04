APSU Soccer Unveils 2025 Home Game Promotions at Morgan Brothers Field

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team announced its home promotional calendar for the 2025 season.

The Governors host nine matches at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field this season, beginning Saturday, August 9th, with an exhibition match against Belmont. The contest is the team’s “Open House” game, welcoming all students back to campus before the academic year.

Every Thursday home match will be “931 Thursday,” where fans can receive free giveaways at the 9:31 mark of halftime.

Every Sunday home match will be a “Seltzer Sunday,” where fans aged 21 and older can enjoy a free seltzer.

Admission to all Austin Peay State University soccer matches is free.

A complete promotional schedule for the 2025 soccer season is found below.

August 9th vs. Belmont

Open House: Come to Morgan Brothers Soccer Field to help welcome back all our students.

August 28th vs. Chattanooga

Clarksville’s Hometown Team: Join us in cheering on the Govs and help shine a light on campus and across Clarksville, Montgomery County, and Tennessee. And be sure to grab your poster!

Clarksville's Hometown Team: Join us in cheering on the Govs and help shine a light on campus and across Clarksville, Montgomery County, and Tennessee. And be sure to grab your poster!
931 Thursday: Fans can receive free giveaways at the 9:31 mark of halftime.

Red Out: Wear your red and help us cheer on the Govs!

September 4th vs. Evansville

L et’s Glow Peay: Come to Morgan Brothers Soccer Field and receive your glow items while you cheer on the Govs.

Let's Glow Peay: Come to Morgan Brothers Soccer Field and receive your glow items while you cheer on the Govs.
Youth Day: Bring your posters and have them signed by the Govs postgame.

931 Thursday: Fans can receive free giveaways at the 9:31 mark of halftime.

September 7th vs. Murray State

Beat Murray: Fans receive a “Beat Murray” button.

Beat Murray: Fans receive a "Beat Murray" button.
Seltzer Sunday: Fans aged 21 and older, come out and enjoy a free seltzer.

Monocle Society – Alumni: Learn how you can help provide the best athletic and academic experience for our student-athletes.

Parents Weekend: Parents and their athletes will be recognized prior to the match.

Red Out: Wear your red and help us cheer on the Govs!

September 18th vs. Bellarmine

ASUN Opener: Ring in the start of Austin Peay State University’s final season in the ASUN against Bellarmine.

Ring in the start of Austin Peay State University’s final season in the ASUN against Bellarmine. Military Appreciation: Come out and show your support for our members in the military.

Military Appreciation: Come out and show your support for our members in the military.
931 Thursday: Fans can receive free giveaways at the 9:31 mark of halftime.

Air Force Birthday: Celebrate the Air Force's 78th birthday with us!

September 21st vs. Eastern Kentucky

Senior Day: Help us celebrate our five seniors – Vivian Burke, Sophie Davidson, Ellie Dreas, Zoey Kalilimoku, and Kasidy Schenk – for Senior Day.

Senior Day: Help us celebrate our five seniors – Vivian Burke, Sophie Davidson, Ellie Dreas, Zoey Kalilimoku, and Kasidy Schenk – for Senior Day.
Pop the Colonels: Fans receive popcorn lais.

Seltzer Sunday: Fans aged 21 and older, come out and enjoy a free seltzer.

October 9th vs. Central Arkansas

Mental Health Awareness: Help us kick the stigma for our mental health awareness game against the Bears.

Mental Health Awareness: Help us kick the stigma for our mental health awareness game against the Bears.
931 Thursday: Fans can receive free giveaways at the 9:31 mark of halftime.

October 12th vs. North Alabama

Clarksville Kicks Cancer.

Pink Out: Wear your pink and help us spread breast cancer awareness.

Pink Out: Wear your pink and help us spread breast cancer awareness.
Seltzer Sunday: Fans aged 21 and older, come out and enjoy a free seltzer.

October 19th vs. Lipscomb

LeadHer: Help us empower our women student-athletes!

LeadHer: Help us empower our women student-athletes!
Red Out: Wear your red and help us cheer on the Govs!

Seltzer Sunday: Fans aged 21 and older, come out and enjoy a free seltzer.

