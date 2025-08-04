Austin Peay State University Celebrates Aspiring Teachers at Annual Grow Your Own Residency Signing

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Eriksson College of Education celebrated the future of Tennessee education with its annual Grow Your Own Teacher Residency signing events, hosted July 21st-22nd, 2025, in the Morgan University Center Ballroom.

The ceremonies welcomed 48 new teacher residents from rural counties (Cheatham County, Hickman County, and Robertson County) and Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools (CMCSS) who are starting their journeys to become certified teachers while earning full-time pay and tuition-free degrees.

Program Growth

Now in its seventh year, the Grow Your Own Teacher Residency program continues to expand across Tennessee. The innovative model has been recognized as the first federally registered teacher apprenticeship by the U.S. Department of Labor and includes over 180 participants from eight school districts.

During the two-day event, teacher residents from Cheatham, Hickman, Robertson and Montgomery counties signed employment contracts with their school districts. This marked the beginning of their three-year commitment to serve as educational assistants while pursuing bachelor’s degrees through Austin Peay’s accelerated program.

The program’s explosive growth and national attention are due to the thoughtfully designed partnerships with school districts, Tennessee community colleges, and internal partners at Austin Peay State University.

“Great things that happen at universities don’t happen by accident,” said Dr. John R. McConnell III, interim dean of the Eriksson College of Education. “They happen because of leadership at all levels. In my time at APSU, I have come to realize how fortunate we are to have such great partners and for opportunities like the one we have today.”

Breaking Down Teaching Barriers

The program’s structure allows participants to earn while they learn. School districts and Austin Peay State University cover tuition through federal and state funding, and teacher residents work full-time as educational assistants during the day.

Along the way, students attend 60 credit hours of evening or online classes before transferring to Austin Peay.

“This is always such an exciting moment for us, and not just because we’re welcoming a new group of students, but because we’re helping launch the careers of future educators who will go on to shape lives, strengthen communities and make a lasting impact in the classroom,” said Telaina Wrigley, director/associate dean of Dickson County and Humphreys County campuses for Nashville State Community College.

School districts provide wraparound supports to set up teacher residents for success, with dedicated mentor teachers, Praxis study support and more. The Grow Your Own Teacher Residency model supports the growth and learning of the districts’ students by equipping their teachers.

“In a time of national and local teacher shortages, you see it everywhere — on the news, on TikTok and on Facebook,” said Dr. Schanda Doughty, chief academic officer for Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools. “There are 40,000 kiddos in our community that are counting on us to get this right, and we can’t let them down. And it starts right here … with [students] who have stepped up to say, ‘I can and I will.’”

A Family Tradition of Teaching

Among this year’s new teacher residents is EmMarie Tisdale, a recent high school graduate who will teach second grade in Robertson County. Her journey into education was inspired by her mother, Stacy Tisdale, who changed careers into teaching eight years ago.

“I recently graduated [in May], and I found out about this program a couple of years ago,” EmMarie said. “I really got interested in it a couple of years ago thanks to my mom being a teacher. She really motivated me to become one.”

Like several of EmMarie’s fellow residents, Stacy came to teaching later in life. Now, she serves as a mentor teacher for residents in Robertson County. She sees her daughter’s entry into the profession as coming full circle.

“It is a privilege,” Stacy said. “I had the most wonderful mentors when I was going into [teaching], so it’s really neat to be on the other side of it now.”

District Perspectives

Wendy Cox, supervisor of human resources, student services and policy for Cheatham County School District, highlighted the program’s impact on addressing teacher shortages.

“Years ago, when I started teaching, it was hard to find a position just because everybody wanted to be a teacher,” Cox said. “Now, the teaching population has dwindled and dwindled and dwindled. So, this is such a great opportunity for people that have a passion for educating students and helping them to build a successful future.”

Cox praised the partnerships developed through the program over the past four years of Cheatham County’s involvement.

“The partnerships that we have built … and then building educators has been the main focus, and that has been one of the most rewarding things that we have seen.”

Looking Forward

As the program grows, organizers anticipate expanding to more counties and increasing enrollment capacity.

“We’re not just filling teacher vacancies,” said Amber Button, coordinator of teacher residencies at Austin Peay. “We’re building a pipeline of passionate, qualified educators who reflect our student populations and understand the unique needs of their communities.”

For more information about the Grow Your Own Teacher Residency program, visit www.apsu.edu/education/grow-your-own or contact the Eriksson College of Education at 931.221.7514.

About the APSU Eriksson College of Education

The Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education prepares dynamic teachers and educational leaders to positively impact communities and schools in the 21st century. The college offers initial and advanced licensure and non-licensure programs.

The college’s programs, including the nationally known Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).

To learn more, visit apsu.edu/education.