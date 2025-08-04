78.4 F
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Buckhorn Drive area wide Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

News Staff
Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Tuesday, August 5th, 2025, at 8:00am and will turn off water service on Buckhorn Drive. The following streets and roads will be affected.

The roads affected are Buckhorn Drive, Buckhorn Court, Stag Lane, Drum Lane, and Drum Court.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity during the work.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:30pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

