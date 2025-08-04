Clarksville Pets of the Week for August 4th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 4th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Amber is an adult female German Shepherd. She is vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. She is a beautiful girl but please do your research on this breed and its needs. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit and take her out in the yard.

Raven is a female mixed-breed puppy. She is fully vetted, will be spayed and microchipped upon her adoption. Sweet girl looking for her forever home. Puppies require a lot of structure and time so make sure you are prepared for this commitment. She will be a medium-sized dog, so please check any size/ breed restrictions where you live.

Terrin is a young male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. Come take him out in the yard and spend some time with this great guy.

Everest is a handsome adult male Husky mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, and will be microchipped upon adoption. He can go home the same day! Please do breed research. Huskies need large, very secure fenced yards as they are the masters of unsanctioned field trips. Lots of challenging games, toys, and plenty of exercise to keep them happy.

Hawk is a Domestic shorthair mix kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained, and will be neutered upon adoption. He can be seen in the Cat Room.

Spurs is an adult female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter traine,d and will be spayed upon adoption. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Mary is a female Domestic shorthair. She is vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.



Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers, and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Almond is an adorable female Domestic shorthair/Tabby mix kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litterbox trained. She is good with other cats, dogs, and children. She loves cuddles, chasing sunbeams, and the occasional zoomies. She will be a wonderful companion.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook, www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/, or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Cleo is a lovely 8-year-old domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is a very calm, quiet gal and would love to spend her golden years in a very easy going, calm household. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application, please contact CATS, Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is still available and hoping his forever family is out there. First off let me re emphasize that Drako is who and how he is now because he was failed by humans who were supposedly going to help him.

Thankfully he is at a wonderful rescue, with loving staff who go above and beyond daily to help him and who only want the best for this big loverboy. Drako is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean.

A couple of years ago, Drako was unfortunately in a sad situation, failed by people (outside of the rescue) who were entrusted to his care, and it left him very overwhelmed with life. Sadly this loving boy has become very leery of men and developed a fear of hats. Yes, hats. Doesn’t matter if it’s cowboy, baseball or any kind of hat, it’s a hard pass from Drako. Honestly, he doesn’t hate men, but he is very cautious. Drako definitely prefers women, will need time to build more trust with men, and MUST be the only pet in the home.

This boy has so much love to give to the right person. He would love a large yard or even a ranch or farm land. It will take a lot of work and time to help him work through his issues. It was through no fault of his own that he endured such trauma and the amazing staff have gone above and beyond working with him to regain his confidence and trust. Please don’t be put off by his issues.



This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and rebuilding his trust and bond. The Staff at the rescue will be very happy to offer suggestions and do have recommendations of very good, compassionate trainers that they have worked with as well. Trust me, they won’t just hand you the dog and not be there to help. They are so devoted to this sweet boy and just want him in a loving, kind, happy home. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.



If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

How about a breath of fresh “AYER” Ayer is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Ayer does well with children and dogs but does need a no cat home please. She is very loving and often goofy when she plays with other dogs and a meet and greet is required if there are other fur members of the family.

Ayer loves her people and will be a wonderful addition to your family. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Ayer can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Rocky is a year and a half old male Shih Tzu. He is fully vetted, microchipped, neutered and house trained. He is good with other dogs too. Rocky loves playing with toys and is very affectionate. He will need a home committed to regular grooming to keep his coat healthy.

You can find Rocky and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737, or Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Tom Two is a handsome young male Domestic shorthair/Tabby mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, and litter trained. Tom Two is good with other cats, dogs, and children. Tom Two is FIV+ but thankfully FeLv negative.

He loves snacks, warm blankets and being with his people. FIV+ kitties can live a long, satisfying life with proper nutrition and staying current on vaccines. They do need to be strictly indoor cats, please.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet, and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Buttah is a delightful 11-month-old mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and good with other dogs. Buttah does prefer a quiet space when he eats, but he is all about play time and affection. Buttah does take a minute to warm up to men, but with time and patience, he will build that trust. He will make a wonderful addition to your family.

To complete an application now and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/buttah or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel.

Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Thane If you have wondered what happens when you cross a Basset Hound & Pit Bull Terrier, well look no further. Thane is an adult Hound/Pit Bull mix and fully vetted, neutered and house trained. This lovable guy prefers to be the only pet in the home as he is very devoted to his people and wants all the love and attention.

Thane is very happy, energetic and loves going on walks and doing a good exploration. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine, and 3 months to put it all together.



Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application, and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Gracie is an adorable 3 month old female mix breed, possibly some Lab, Dane and Pointer. She is the sister of last week’s adorable George who has already found his forever home. Now it’s Gracie’s turn! She is a bit smaller than George, more on the petite side. Gracie is fully vetted, spayed and working on crate and house training.

She gets along very well with other dogs, kids, cats and just loves her people. Remember puppies are a long time commitment and at her stage right now she will need structure, lots of patience and plenty of love. Adopters need to be fully committed to her needs. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application, please contact Kathline@ 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980.

Please get in touch with the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!