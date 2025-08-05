APSU Criminal Justice Students to Benefit from Newly Established Memorial Scholarship

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (ASPU) alumna Jana Fort Hatcher (‘90, ‘99) has made a generous gift to establish the Tommy Hatcher Memorial Scholarship Endowment, which converts the previously established Tommy Hatcher Law Enforcement Scholarship into a permanent fund to support APSU students.

“Tommy dedicated his life to law enforcement and believed deeply in creating pathways for others to follow in his footsteps,” said Hatcher, who is also a retired university employee. “Establishing this endowment ensures his legacy continues through students who share his passion for public service and commitment to keeping our communities safe.”

To qualify for this scholarship, recipients must be full-time undergraduate students majoring in criminal justice with a minimum GPA of 2.75.

“Memorial scholarships like the Tommy Hatcher Memorial Scholarship Endowment create a lasting legacy that transforms the lives of students for generations to come,” said APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “Through Jana’s thoughtful gift, Tommy’s memory will live on through the achievements of countless criminal justice students.”

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or via give@apsu.edu.