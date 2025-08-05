APSU Soccer’s Lauryn Berry Named Nominee for Allstate NACDA Good Works Team

Northbrook, IL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer junior goalkeeper, Lauryn Berry, was announced as a nominee for the inaugural Allstate NACDA Good Works Team (Fall) on Tuesday.

The list recognizes 128 male and female student-athletes across all divisions and sports who go above and beyond in their commitment to community service, academic achievement, and athletic performance.

The 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Good Works Team (Fall) nominees represent seven collegiate sports, including soccer, volleyball, cross country, field hockey, and water polo.

A distinguished selection committee of athletics directors, former athletes, and industry leaders will choose the final 20-member team — 10 female and 10 male student-athletes — set to be announced August 26th. One student captain will also be named to represent the group.

The complete list of nominees can be found at nacda.com.

