Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Austin Peay State University Women’s Soccer Recognized for Academic Excellence by United Soccer Coaches

Austin Peay State University Women’s Soccer Receives Team Academic Award for 2024-25 School Year. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Soccer - Austin Peay State UniversityKansas City, MO – The United Soccer Coaches Association recognized the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team for its exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2024-25 academic year, the organization announced Friday.

A total of 697 soccer teams (283 men, 414 women) posted a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher, thereby earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for the 2024-25 academic year.

The Governors were recognized after posting a 3.68 team GPA during the 2024-25 academic year, helping the entirety of Austin Peay State University athletics to its second-highest GPA in department history, a 3.40 GPA.

The complete list of award winners can be found at UnitedSoccerCoaches.org.

