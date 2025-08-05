Montgomery County Habitat for Humanity to hold Application Class on September 13th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN (HFHMCTN) will host its Application Preparation Class ahead of the 2026 application period on Saturday, September 13th, 2025, at 1:30pm at Loaves & Fishes, located at 825 Crossland Avenue in Clarksville. This one-time class is designed to help prospective applicants understand the full scope of Habitat’s homeownership program—including eligibility requirements, the application process, and partnership expectations.

To foster community connection and ease of access, Loaves & Fishes will serve a free hot meal from 10:30am to 12:30pm before the session begins. After lunch, guests are encouraged to relax and spend time in the gathering space until the classroom is ready.

“Loaves & Fishes is honored to host this important step on the journey to homeownership. When nonprofits in Clarksville come together—like Habitat for Humanity and Loaves & Fishes—we see the miracle of multiplication happen. Just like five loaves and two fish fed a multitude, collaboration allows us to serve more people, meet deeper needs, and offer real hope to our neighbors,” said John Durnell, Executive Director of Loaves & Fishes.

“We’re grateful for partners like Loaves & Fishes who make this event more than informational—it becomes an experience of community, dignity, and welcome,” said Kate Gauf, Director of Operations and Interim Executive Director for HFHMCTN.

The Application Preparation Class will include:

A walk-through of the application timeline and expectations

An overview of the qualifications for partnership

Details on the 250 hours of required ‘sweat equity’

Spanish interpretation services

Zoom access and post-event materials upon request

“It is our hope that by providing this information well in advance, prospective applicants will have the time they need to take meaningful steps toward eligibility—ultimately increasing their chances of acceptance into the program and hopefully long-term success as homeowners,” said Gauf.

While registration is encouraged online, it is not mandatory—no one will be turned away. If you’re unable to attend in person, a Zoom option is available. Simply register for a ticket, and the Zoom link will be emailed to you prior to the event.

Applications for the 2026 program will be available from Wednesday, February 4th, 2026, at 9:00am through Friday, February 13th, 2026, at 5:00 PM. Attendance at the preparation class is strongly encouraged, but applications will not be accepted during the event itself.

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County builds new, affordable homes in partnership with qualifying low-income families, who purchase their homes through affordable, no-profit loans. Since 1992, HFHMCTN has partnered with more than 100 families to help make homeownership a reality.

For tickets to the class or more information, visit habitatmctn.org, email info@habitatmctn.org or call 931.645.4222.