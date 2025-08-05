Nashville Sounds lose Homestand Opener 6-2 to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds lost game one of a six-game homestand by a final score of 6-2 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday from First Horizon Park. Tyler Black reached base three times with two hits, while Daz Cameron extended his on-base streak to 17 games, and Jesus Liranzo extended his streak without an earned run allowed to 11.0 IP.

The Sounds began the scoring in the bottom of the first off Jumbo Shrimp starter Ryan Gusto. Black singled and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. After he moved up to third on a base hit by Jared Oliva, a throwing error allowed Black to score and make it 1-0.

In the top of the fourth, Jacksonville scratched across six runs against Nashville starter Carlos Rodriguez, which included a three-run homer by Maximo Acosta.

Nashville responded in the bottom of the fourth off Jacksonville reliever Tyler Zuber. Black was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a groundout. Ethan Murray placed a base hit to left field, scoring Black to cut the Sounds’ deficit to 6-2.

Shelby Miller, Liranzo, and Joel Payamps held the Jumbo Shrimp hitless over the final four innings.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Sounds lineup went down in order, finalizing a 6-2 Jacksonville win in the series opener.

Right-hander Chad Patrick (0-2, 2.91) tries to pick up his first Triple-A win of the year and get Nashville even in the series in game two on Wednesday night. First pitch from First Horizon Park is set for 6:35pm CT.