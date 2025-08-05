Tennessee Department of Agriculture Adds Detection Dogs to Fight Against Invasive Spotted Lanternfly

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) has added eight paws to its fight against invasive pests. Two specially trained detection dogs—Winnie and Marcel—have joined the TDA Plant Certification Section to help protect Tennessee’s thriving nursery and agricultural industries from the destructive Spotted Lanternfly (SLF).

“These dogs are an efficient new tool to fight the spread of the spotted lanternfly,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Our trained inspectors who work with the dogs report that the dogs’ ability to detect the pest in all stages gives us an advantage in safeguarding Tennessee’s fruit and forest industries.”

Winnie and Marcel graduated from the USDA National Detector Dog Training Center in Georgia, operated by USDA APHIS’ Plant Protection and Quarantine program. Both detection dogs are actively working alongside plant inspectors Mary Glover and Kyle Webb. Glover and Winnie are stationed in Knoxville, while Webb and Marcel are operating out of Mt. Juliet near the state’s largest known SLF area.

Winnie and Marcel began their assignments by inspecting areas where SLF has been reported but not visually confirmed. Their precision has already led to a successful detection in Sumner County.

As their work continues, the dogs will also be used to help clear plant shipments from nursery-producing areas, should SLF be found nearby. Their current deployment includes inspections at retail plant dealers, where movement of infested material poses a risk for further spread.

SLF are invasive planthoppers that feed on a wide range of plants, including grapes, stone fruits, and hardwood trees. The hitchhiking pest lays its eggs on any hard surface including grills, vehicles, trailers, firewood, outdoor furniture, bikes, and toys. SLF can spread long distances when people and vehicles move infested material or items containing egg masses.

If you see SLF or an egg mass, take photos, then complete the form on Protect Tennessee Forests website at www.tn.gov/protecttnforests/resources/report-a-pest.html.

Next, stomp the insect and destroy egg masses by smashing or dousing with rubbing alcohol. Check vehicles, boats, or campers to make sure they aren’t carrying any insects or eggs.

The Plant Certification Section oversees nursery, greenhouse, and plant dealer certification programs. Plant inspectors work with industries to ensure the continued movement of healthy, pest-free plant material in interstate and international trade, and monitor the phytosanitary condition of plant material coming into the state.