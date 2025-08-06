APSU Women’s Basketball Coach Brittany Young Finalizes 2025-26 Roster

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young announced the 2025-26 roster, Wednesday.

The 2025-26 roster includes six transfers, three freshmen, and three returners in Anovia Sheals, Jeanine Brandsma, and JaNiah Newell.

Jade Rucker | Tupelo High School I Tupelo, Miss.

A guard hailing from Tupelo, Mississippi, Rucker is currently ranked the number one player in the state for the class of 2025. She averaged 18.0 points and nine rebounds per game in her five years playing varsity at Tupelo High School. Rucker was a member of the back-to-back Mississippi State Championships in the 2023-24 season and the 2024-25 seasons.

Outside of Tupelo HS, Rucker played for the AAU team Mississippi All N under Coach Calvin French. While playing for the Mississippi All N, Rucker was a team captain, a National Championship All-Tournament Team member, and a Big Easy Hoopfest All-Tournament Team member.

McKenzie Neal | Bayonne High School I Okeechobee, Fla.

A center native of Okeechobee, Florida McKenize comes to Clarksville after prepping at Bayonne High School. Neal was named the 2023-24 NJ.COM Hudson County Player of the Year. She was First Team All-County and Second Team All-State. She was a part of the 2022-23 State Championship winning team and was a First Team All-County selection. Outside of Bayonne, Neal played for the AAU team, New Heights, under coach Damel Ling.

She was Select 40 16U First Team Selection in 2022-23. During her 2021-22 season, Neal was 10-time MaxPreps Player of the Game, 2022 District Champion, FACA 5A District 19 Player of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.

Jim’Miyah Branton | Slam Academy I Miami, Fla.

A native of Miami, Florida, Jim’Miyah joins Govs after prepping at Slam Academy where she was a five-year starter and a member of the 1,000-point club. Branton is a four-time district champion, a two-time regional champion, and a two-time state final four participant.

She averaged 16.0 points and ten rebounds per game and earned a Miami Dade Player of the Year nomination. Outside of Slam Academy, Branton played for the Miami Suns Team Fowles 17U team. She was named PGH Florida’s Miss Basketball after the 2024-25 season.

Kyra Perkins | Walters State CC I Morrison, Tenn.

A guard from Morrison, Tennessee, Kyra joins the Govs after spending two seasons at Walters State Community College where she averaged 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Perkins was second on the 2024-25 team with 487 points on the season and 191 rebounds.

She was named the Tennessee Community College Athletics Association’s Freshman of the Year for the 2023-24 season and a member of the All-TCCAA First Team.

Veronaye Charlton | North Alabama | Nassau, Bahamas

Veronaye Charlton comes to Clarksville after spending two seasons at North Alabama. The Nassau, Bahamas native played in 37 games for the Lions, making 22 starts, and averaged 9.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in her freshman campaign.

The guard scored in double-figure 13 times, highlighted by a career-high 25 points against Tennessee Tech, December 21st, 2023. She was a three-time ASUN Freshman of the Week honoree during the 2023-24 season and was an All-ASUN Freshman Team selection.

Ines Gnahore | UC Irvine | Orleans, France

Hailing from Orleans, France, Ines Gnahore joins the 2025-26 squad after spending the 2024-25 season at UC Irvine. During her time with the Anteaters, Gnahore played 17 games, averaging 6.1 minutes per game. She shot 49.0 percent from the field, averaging 3.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. She had a season-high 15 points at CSUN, February 20th and grabbed six rebounds twice at Cal Poly, January 2nd, and at CSUN, February 20th.

Prior to her time at UC Irvine, Gnahore spent the 2023-24 season at Salt Lake Community College where she averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. She ended the season with a 55.7 field-goal percentage and a 46.7 three-point percentage. Before her season with the Bruins, Gnahore spent her freshman season at Eastern Wyoming Community College, where she averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

She Had a career-high 31 points twice at Northeastern Junior College, Jan. 7, 2023, and at Western Wyoming Community College, March 4th, 2023, and a career-high of 18 rebounds at Western Nebraska Community College, November 22nd, 2022.

Mya Williams | Georgia State | Waxahachie, Texas

From the Lone Star State, Mya Williams joins the squad after spending 2023-25 at Georgia State, where she made 39 starts across 61 games, averaging 23.1 minutes per game. She averaged 9.5 points in her two seasons, with 10.3 in her freshman season.

Williams scored 21 points against Clemson, December 16th, 2023 and a career-high 24 points against Coastal Carolina, January 22nd. Prior to her time in Atlanta, Williams spent her freshman and sophomore years at Hutchinson Community College where she started in 65-of-66 games played.

Williams scored in double figures in 61-of-66 games played, with 27 games being 20 point games. The Waxahacie, Texas native Prepped at Waxahachie HS where she surpassed 1,500 career points and played for the DFW Elite AAU Team for coach Zodrick Green.

Lameria Thomas | Shelton State CC | Montgomery, Ala.

Lameria Thomas joins the Governors after spending two seasons at Shelton State. Thomas played in 67 games for the Bucs making 44 starts, averaging 6.6 points and 7.5 rebounds. She had a career-high 21 points against Wallace State Community College-Hanceville, February 13th and a career-high 21 rebounds against East Mississippi Community College, November 13th.

The Montgomery, Alabama native ended her career at Shelton State with a 46.6 field-goal percentage. Prior to her time at Shelton State, Thomas was a part of the 2021, 2022, and 2023 Prattville Christian Academy Alabama State Championship teams with the 2021 victory being the first in program history.

Maeva Fotsa | George Washington | Québec, Canada

From Québec, Canada, Maeva Fotsa joins the Governors after spending time at George Washington and South Georgia Tech. While at South Georgia, Fotsa appeared in 59 games and averaged 14.1 minutes per game. Fotsa averaged 12.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game in the 2023-24 season, scoring in double-figures in 19 games her sophomore year, with four 20 point games. She had a career-high 26 points at Shelton State, December 15th, 2023 and had over 10 rebounds in 17 games with a career-high 19 rebounds against Hillsborough, November 17th, 2024.

