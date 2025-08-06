Nashville Sounds Shut Out by Jumbo Shrimp in 9-0 Loss at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds were held to three hits in a 9-0 shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday night from First Horizon Park. Chad Patrick recorded 5.0 frames to earn his 12th straight start of tossing 5.0 or more innings.

The Jumbo Shrimp scored two in the second inning off Patrick. Deyvison De Los Santos walked, and Joey Wiemer hit the first of two home runs in his return to First Horizon Park. The former Sound played in 101 games as a Sound between 2022-2024. Wiemer hit his second home run of the night in the third to put the Sounds in a 5-0 deficit.

Jacksonville increased the lead to 6-0 off Patrick in the top of the fourth. Nate Martorella tripled to start the fourth inning before coming around to score on a RBI single right behind him.

In the top of the seventh, the Jumbo Shrimp extended the lead against Sounds reliever Blake Holub. A three-RBI double cleared the bases to make it 9-0. Right-hander Justin Yeager finished the inning to leave a pair of runners stranded before returning to pitch an empty eighth.

Craig Yoho pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the top of the ninth while Daz Cameron worked a walk to lead-off the bottom of the inning, extending his on-base streak to 18 games. A fly out and inning-ending double play followed the leadoff walk.

Right-hander Tobias Myers (2-5, 3.77) takes the ball for the Sounds on Thursday as the Sounds aim to end a three-game losing streak. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35pm CT.