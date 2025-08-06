Seussical JR. Hits the Stage at Roxy Regional Theatre Featuring Local Youth Cast, August 15th-24th

Clarksville, TN – “Oh, the thinks you can think” when Seussical JR. kicks off Season 43 at the Roxy Regional Theatre, Friday August 15th, 2025, at 7:00pm.

Travel from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus when thirty-five local youth take on such colorful Dr. Seuss’ characters as the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Mayzie La Bird, Gertrude McFuzz and the Whos.

A tale about the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community, this 60-minute version of the fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony Award-winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty is perfect for the entire family.

Directed and choreographed by Emily Ruck with music direction by Erika Milner, Seussical JR. features two casts of talented youth from our community.

The weekend of August 15th through August 17th features the Red Fish Cast, starring Bennet Hubbell (The Cat in the Hat), Jordynne Kroll (JoJo), Jalen Soto (Horton the Elephant), Elisabeth Carroccia (Gertrude McFuzz), Lily Rives (Mayzie La Bird), Vivienne Vazquez (Sour Kangaroo), Topaz Baylis (Young Kangaroo), CJ Jones (Mr. Mayor) and Mallorie Puckett (Mrs. Mayor), with Aiyana Cotton, Chloe Dunn, Bella Dunn, Elisabeth Groves, Avery Johnson, Jaxson Kindle, Carmen Melendez, Mia Olson, Colten Schafer, Ryan Victoria, Asher Zeliadt and Jessa Zeliadt rounding out the cast.

The weekend of August 22nd through August 24th features the Blue Fish Cast, starring Izzy Kelly (The Cat in the Hat), William Raymond (JoJo), Zoë Fewox (Horton the Elephant), Scarlett Johnston (Gertrude McFuzz), Malin Barnhill (Mayzie La Bird), Natalie Shasserre (Sour Kangaroo), Reese Pegram (Young Kangaroo), Kyler Fewox (Mr. Mayor) and Aniston Poole (Mrs. Mayor), with Calvin Bartelt, Aiyana Cotton, Kelsie DuBois, Jaxson Kindle, Kirra Martinez, Khloe Martinez, Mia Olson, Wesley Raymond, Colten Schafer, Ryan Victoria, Asher Zeliadt and Jessa Zeliadt rounding out the cast.

Produced in part by Drs. Ellen & David Kanervo with additional funding support provided by Kay & Randy Haase, Seussical JR. is written by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, with music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Based on the works of Dr. Seuss, the musical was conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Eric Idle with music supervised, adapted, and produced by Bryan Louiselle.

Performances run August 15th through August 24th on Fridays at 7:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. In keeping with the theatre’s opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, August 15th, for a $5.00 Opening Night Rush. Due to the double-casting of Seussical JR., an additional $5.00 Opening Night Rush will be held on Friday, August 22nd, beginning at 6:30pm.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Thursday performances.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.