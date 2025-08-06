Traditions First Bank Expands in Clarksville with Fifth Location on Madison Street

Clarksville, TN – As Traditions First Bank celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2025, the community bank is proud to announce the opening of its second Clarksville location, located on Madison Street. This marks the bank’s fifth location overall, serving as another important step in its continued growth across Middle Tennessee.

With nearly 50 employees and over $314 million in assets, Traditions First Bank remains committed to building strong relationships and delivering personalized financial services in the communities it serves.

The grand opening for the Madison Street branch is planned for later this month and will be open to the public. The new location will be led by Melissa Baxter and Helen Gross, both well-known and trusted banking professionals in the Clarksville area.

“We’re excited to open a second location in the Clarksville market with such an experienced and community-focused team,” said Tommy Mitchell, CEO of Traditions First Bank. “Melissa and Helen are deeply rooted in Clarksville, and their leadership at this new location will strengthen our ability to serve even more individuals, families, and businesses in the area.”

Traditions First Bank was founded in 2000 and now operates branches in Erin, Dickson, Dover, and Clarksville, with the Madison Street location adding to the bank’s growing regional footprint.

About Traditions First Bank

At Traditions First Bank, we pride ourselves on delivering community-focused banking with personalized service you can trust. Founded on the values of integrity, reliability, and tradition, we are committed to helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve their financial goals.

With deep roots in the communities we serve, we offer modern banking solutions backed by local decision-making, responsive support, and a strong dedication to lasting customer relationships. Whether you’re opening your first account or expanding your business, we’re here to help you every step of the way.

For more information about Traditions First Bank or the new Madison Street location, visit www.traditionsfirst.com or follow along on social media.