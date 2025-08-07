Hopkinsville Community College Announces ACEN Accreditation Review for Practical Nursing Program

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College announces that it will host a site visit for initial accreditation of its practical nursing program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). – Hopkinsville Community College announces that it will host a site visit for initial accreditation of its practical nursing program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

You are invited to meet with the site visit team and share your comments about the program in person at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, September 24th at 2:40pm in the Anderson Room of the Emerging Technologies Building located at 720 North Drive, Hopkinsville, KY 42241.

public-comments@acenursing.org or to the ACEN office: Written comments are also welcome and should be submitted to the ACEN via email ator to the ACEN office:

Attn: Accreditation Services

Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing

3390 Peachtree Rd NE, Suite 1400

Atlanta GA, 30326

All written comments should be received by the ACEN by September 22nd, 2025*.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu