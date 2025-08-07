91.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, August 7, 2025
HomeEducationHopkinsville Community College Announces ACEN Accreditation Review for Practical Nursing Program
Education

Hopkinsville Community College Announces ACEN Accreditation Review for Practical Nursing Program

News Staff
By News Staff
Hopkinsville Community College Campus.
Hopkinsville Community College Campus.
Hopkinsville Community CollegeHopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College announces that it will host a site visit for initial accreditation of its practical nursing program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
 
You are invited to meet with the site visit team and share your comments about the program in person at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, September 24th at 2:40pm in the Anderson Room of the Emerging Technologies Building located at 720 North Drive, Hopkinsville, KY 42241.
 
Written comments are also welcome and should be submitted to the ACEN via email at public-comments@acenursing.org or to the ACEN office:
 
Attn: Accreditation Services
Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing
3390 Peachtree Rd NE, Suite 1400
Atlanta GA, 30326
 
All written comments should be received by the ACEN by September 22nd, 2025*.
 

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC).  The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.
 
As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.
 
For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu
Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Bruce Jenner Drive Water Outage for Water Main Repair
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information