News

Tennova Healthcare–Clarksville Honored in Statewide List of Top Hospitals for Heart and Stroke Treatment

The American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative promotes up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care

By News Staff
Tennova Healthcare–Clarksville
American Heart Association - life is whyNashville, TN – 61 hospitals in Tennessee are among the 4,800 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.
 
Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. These health crises require swift and proven treatment to ensure the best outcomes for patients.
 
The American Heart Association, celebrating 100 years of work to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere, sets the standards for high-quality, science-based care and access that all patients deserve.
 
 
“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Daniel Muñoz, M.D., M.P.A., executive medical director and American Heart Association Southeast regional board member. “It is energizing to see over 60 Tennessee hospitals recognized for their dedication to making a positive difference for patients with cardiovascular disease.  High-quality care should be accessible to all, and sites awarded through the Get With The Guidelines program help work toward our shared vision of health and hope for everyone, everywhere.”
 
Each year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for consistently following up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care.

In Tennessee, 61 hospitals were recognized this year:

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown, Nashville
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Murfreesboro
  • Ascension Saint Thomas West, Nashville
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital – Carroll County, Huntingdon
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital – Memphis, Memphis
  • Blount Memorial Hospital, Maryville
  • Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol
  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Chattanooga
  • CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, Hixson
  • Childrens Hospital at Erlanger (FKA TC Thompson Childrens Hospital at Erlanger), Chattanooga
  • Claiborne Medical Center, Tazewell
  • Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Cookeville
  • Cumberland Medical Center, Crossville
  • East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Knoxville
  • Erlanger Baroness Hospital, Chattanooga
  • Erlanger East Hospital, Chattanooga
  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville
  • Greeneville Community Hospital, Greeneville
  • Hancock County Hospital, Sneedville
  • Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, Rogersville
  • Highpoint Health-Riverview with Ascension Saint Thomas, Carthage
  • Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport
  • Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, Jackson
  • Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City
  • LaConte Medical Center, Sevierville
  • Maury Regional Medical Center, Columbia
  • Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital, Germantown
  • Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, Oak Ridge
  • Methodist North Hospital, Memphis
  • Methodist South Hospital (FKA Methodist Hospital South), Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital, Memphis
  • Morristown Hamblen Healthcare System, Morristown
  • Newport Medical Center, Newport
  • NorthCrest Medical Center, Springfield
  • Parkridge East Hospital, Chattanooga
  • Parkridge Medical Center, Chattanooga
  • Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville
  • Roane Medical Center, Harriman
  • Saint Francis Hospital – Bartlett, Bartlett
  • Saint Francis Hospital, Memphis
  • Southern Tennessee Regional Health System – Sewanee, Sewanee
  • Starr Regional Medical Center – Athens Campus, Athens
  • Sumner Regional Medical Center, Gallatin
  • Tennova – North Knoxville Medical Center, Powell
  • Tennova Healthcare – LaFollette Medical Center, La Follette
  • Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville, Clarksville
  • The University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville
  • TriStar Centennial Medical Center, Brentwood
  • TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center, Hendersonville
  • TriStar Horizon Medical Center, Dickson
  • TriStar Skyline Medical Center, Nashville
  • TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, Nashville
  • TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center, Smyrna
  • TriStar Summit Medical Center, Hermitage
  • Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, Tullahoma
  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville
  • Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, Lebanon
  • West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital, Dyersburg
  • West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital, Martin
  • Williamson Health, Franklin

Learn more at heart.org/getwiththeguidelines.

Additional Resources:

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities, the organization has been a leading source of health information for more than one hundred years.

Supported by more than 35 million volunteers globally, we fund groundbreaking research, advocate for the public’s health, and provide critical resources to save and improve lives affected by cardiovascular disease and stroke. By driving breakthroughs and implementing proven solutions in science, policy, and care, we work tirelessly to advance health and transform lives every day.

Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.   

