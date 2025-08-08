Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting August 8th, 2025

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing resurfacing on I-24 from east of SR 13 (US-79) to west of Trough Springs Road.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures in both directions for thermoplastic and pavement marking placements.

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from Haywood Lane to the Rutherford County line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for bridge work.

8/8 at 8:00pm through 8/10 at 5:00am, there will be a continuous, triple lane closure on I-24 eastbound at Haywood Lane for bridge repair.

Paving.

8/12 – 8/13, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 westbound and a full closure of the westbound on-ramp from Whites Creek Pike (MM 34 – 35).

8/11 – 8/13, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a shoulder and single lane closure on I-24 in both directions for paving (MM 41 – 42).

Vegetation removal.

8/13, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single right lane closure on I-24 eastbound for vegetation removal along the soundwall (MM 36).

Davidson County – I-65

Resurfacing on I-65 from near Armory Drive to I-40.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling, paving, traffic loops, and texture coating (MM 79 – 85).

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System installation and maintenance.

8/11, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-65 northbound for Highway Advisory Radio sign repair (MM 85 – 86, MM 89 – 90).

8/12, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-65 southbound for Highway Advisory Radio sign repair (MM 99 – 100).

8/13, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-65 southbound for Highway Advisory Radio sign repair (MM 80 – 81, MM 85 – 86).

The resurfacing on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River Bridge.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for pavement marking (MM 84 – 87.4).

Davidson County – I-440

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System installation and maintenance.

LOOK AHEAD: 8/14, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-440 eastbound for Highway Advisory Radio sign repair (MM 0 – 1, MM 6 – 7).



LED streetlight conversion.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a mobile operation in both directions to replace street light controllers. Two bucket trucks will be working on the lights and moving every 15 minutes (MM 0 – 2.1).

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 255 and I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

8/10 – 8/13, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be alternating triple lane closures on I-40 in both directions for milling and paving operations. The I-40 eastbound ramp will be reduced to one lane.

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) installation and maintenance.

8/13, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-40 eastbound for the repair of Highway Advisory Radio signs.

8/14, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be double lane closures on I-40 westbound and a single lane closure on I-40 eastbound for the replacement of digital messaging signs. Rolling roadblocks will be present.

Paving.

8/11 – 8/12, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure on I-40 eastbound and the full closure of the eastbound on-ramp from McCrory Lane (MM 191 – 192).

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). there will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.



Nightly, (excluding weekends), 8:00pm – 5:00am, East Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities.

Dickson County – I-40

Aerial utility work.

8/10, 6:00am – 9:00am, there will be rolling roadblocks along I-40 in both directions for aerial utility work at the Spencer Mill Road overpass (MM 177.8) and Deal Road overpass (MM 179.4).

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals (MM 19.06).

Dickson County and Hickman County – I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Dickson and Hickman Counties from the Humphreys County line to near East Piney Road.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving operations (MM 160.4 – 168.8).

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System installation and maintenance.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 6:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 135 – 148.1).

Tennessee Department of Transportation

