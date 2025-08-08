79.3 F
Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins Participates in Public Administration Program at Wayne State

By News Staff
Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins

Montgomery County GovernmentMontgomery County, TN – Kimberly Wiggins, County Trustee of Montgomery County, TN, recently attended the Annual Meeting of the National Association of County Collectors, Treasurers and Finance Officers (NACCTFO), where she served on the Executive Committee as the organization’s secretary on the board of directors, on July 7th – 9th, 2025.

The meeting includes continuing education courses in public administration and management, offered by the Graduate Program in Public Administration and the Office of Executive and Professional Development at Wayne State University.

“Efficiently managing county finance functions requires that collectors, treasurers, finance officers, and their staff stay on the cutting edge of their field,” said Brady Baybeck, Director of Graduate Programs in Public Administration at Wayne State. “Wayne State University’s certification program is a wonderful partnership that connects participants with our nationally recognized faculty. Participants also share best practices with peers from across the U.S.”

Session topics included county government institutions and processes, advocacy, artificial intelligence, parliamentary procedure, and managing human resources effectively.

“By participating in the program, Wiggins shows her commitment to her county,” Professor Baybeck said.

Wayne State University is the premier urban research university in Michigan, located in the heart of Detroit. Visit clas.wayne.edu/mpa for more information on Wayne State’s Graduate Program in Public Administration or execed.wayne.edu for details about its Office of Executive and Professional Development.

Roxy Regional Theatre School of the Arts Registration Closes August 15th
