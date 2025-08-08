Nashville Sounds Drop Fifth Straight in 4-1 Loss to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds lost a season-high fifth game in a row with a 4-1 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday from First Horizon Park. Sounds starter Robert Gasser notched four strikeouts over 3.0 scoreless frames in a rehab assignment, while Raynel Delgado collected the lone multi-hit game going 2-for-3.

The Sounds went ahead in the bottom of the third inning off Jumbo Shrimp starter Adam Mazur. Ethan Murray reached base on a fielding error, stole second, and moved up to third on a throwing error to put a runner in scoring position. Drew Avans laced a double to left center, plating Murray to make it a 1-0 ballgame.

Jacksonville scored their first run of the game in the top of the sixth against Nashville reliever Easton McGee. Deyvison De Los Santos singled to center and made it to second on a throwing error. Joey Wiemer collected a base hit, scoring De Los Santos to tie the game, 1-1.

In the top of the eighth, the Jumbo Shrimp took the lead off Sounds reliever Josh Maciejewski. Jacob Berry singled, while Joe Mack and De Los Santos worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. Wiemer pulled a double to left, scoring Berry and Mack to move the score, 3-1. A sacrifice fly from Johnny Olmstead allowed De Los Santos to score from third and increase the lead 4-1.

Nashville went scoreless the rest of the way, finalizing a 4-1 win for Jacksonville.

Left-hander Bruce Zimmermann (6-6, 4.29) toes the slab for Nashville on Saturday. First pitch from First Horizon Park is set for 6:35pm CT.