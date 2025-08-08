Roxy Regional Theatre School of the Arts Registration Closes August 15th

Clarksville, TN – The School of the Arts at the Roxy Regional Theatre has been expanding students’ knowledge of live theatre since 1995. This semester’s program is divided into two age groups, where students learn various acting, singing and dance techniques, culminating in a special mainstage showcase in December.

The Fall 2025 session of the School of the Arts runs August 16th through December 13th. Beginner/Intermediate Level classes for ages 8 to 12 meet on Saturdays from 9:00am to 10:30am. Intermediate/Advanced Level classes for ages 13 to 18 meet on Saturdays from 10:45am to 12:30pm. Please note: Class will not meet on October 18th or November 29th. The registration deadline is noon on Friday, August 15th, and space is limited.

For additional information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/schoolofthearts or email us at schoolofthearts@roxyregionaltheatre.org.

Tuition is $75.00/month. Please note: You will not be charged at the time of initial registration, but within two business days, you will receive an email with additional registration information and payment instructions.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.