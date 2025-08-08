Sunday Studio: Paint Your Favorite Snacks with Sarah Spillers at the Customs House Museum

Clarksville, TN – This August, the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center invites adults to unleash their inner artist with an imaginative, hands-on experience during its Sunday Studio: Painting with Sarah Spillers. Scheduled for Sunday, August 17th, 2025, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, this free workshop promises an afternoon of color, creativity, and culinary-inspired art.

Designed for participants ages 16 and up, Sunday Studio is a monthly art workshop presented in partnership with Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts, giving adults a chance to explore a new creative technique in a relaxed and engaging setting.

This month’s theme? Painting food and snacks—a mouthwatering subject that will have attendees capturing the delicious beauty of everything from vibrant fruit bowls to decadent desserts.

Leading the workshop is Sarah Spillers, a beloved local artist known for her playful and expressive painting style. With her warm teaching approach and years of experience, Sarah will guide participants through the basics of composition, color blending, and texture—helping each student transform their favorite treats into eye-catching works of art.

Whether you’re a beginner looking to try painting for the first time or an experienced artist interested in a new subject matter, this class offers something sweet for everyone.

All materials are provided, so there’s no need to bring anything but your creativity. While the workshop is free to attend, space is limited, and registration is required. Please note that participation in the class does not include admission to the Museum’s galleries, so guests who wish to explore the exhibits before or after class should plan accordingly.

Registration is going on now at customshousemuseum.org, and spots are expected to fill quickly. Don’t miss this flavorful opportunity to mix paint, express yourself, and create a piece that’s good enough to eat—figuratively, of course!

For more information and to reserve your space, visit customshousemuseum.org.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org