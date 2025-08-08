U.S. Gas Prices Inch Up to $3.16 as August Begins, Crude Oil Remains Steady

Washington, D.C. – Gas prices saw a minor uptick over the past week, with the national average for a gallon of regular rising by two cents to $3.16. Crude oil continues to trade in the mid-$60s per barrel, helping to keep pump prices relatively stable.

Supply remains strong, as OPEC+—a coalition of oil-producing nations—recently announced another production increase set for next month, following several earlier boosts this year.

Today’s National Average: $3.166

One Week Ago: $3.147

One Month Ago: $3.143

One Year Ago: $3.459

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 9.15 million b/d last week to 9.04. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 228.4 million barrels to 227.1. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.8 million barrels per day.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 81 cents to settle at $64.35 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories decreased by 3 million barrels from the previous week. At 423.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.

EV Charging

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 36 cents.

State Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.49), Hawaii ($4.46), Washington ($4.40), Oregon ($3.98), Alaska ($3.76), Nevada ($3.74), Idaho ($3.54), Illinois ($3.41), Utah ($3.38), and Washington, DC ($3.32).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.71), Texas ($2.75), Oklahoma ($2.76), Louisiana ($2.78), Tennessee ($2.80), Alabama ($2.80), Arkansas ($2.81), South Carolina ($2.83), Kansas ($2.86), and Missouri ($2.86).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (52 cents), Alaska (51 cents), Tennessee (46 cents), Hawaii (46 cents), South Carolina (44 cents), Montana (43 cents), New Hampshire (43 cents), Alabama (43 cents), Arkansas (42 cents), and Louisiana (42 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (25 cents), Missouri (27 cents), Maryland (28 cents), Utah (28 cents), Nebraska (29 cents), Delaware (32 cents), North Carolina (33 cents), Vermont (33 cents), Colorado (33 cents), and Washington, DC (33 cents).

