87.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, August 9, 2025
HomeNews101st Airborne Division’s 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment Conducts Live Fire Training...
News

101st Airborne Division’s 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment Conducts Live Fire Training in Bulgaria

News Staff
By News Staff
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), engage targets during a live fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, August 7th, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), engage targets during a live fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, August 7th, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)

2nd Brigade Combat Team - StrikeFort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionNovo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria – Soldiers from Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted a live fire exercise on August 7th, 2025.

The training integrated maneuver, direct fires, and command and control to strengthen unit readiness and coordination. Leaders emphasized teamwork and trust as key components of mission success.

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), engage targets during a live fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, August 7th, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), engage targets during a live fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, August 7th, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)

“This is about building trust—trust in our equipment, trust in our leaders, and trust in each other,” one Soldier said.

The exercise was part of ongoing efforts to maintain combat readiness and ensure the unit is prepared for future missions.

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), engage targets during a live fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, August 7th, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), engage targets during a live fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, August 7th, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
Previous article
Austin Peay State University Celebrates 13 Student-Athletes and Staff at Graduation
Next article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Maintenance for Taft Drive
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information