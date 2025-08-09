101st Airborne Division’s 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment Conducts Live Fire Training in Bulgaria

Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria – Soldiers from Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted a live fire exercise on August 7th, 2025.

The training integrated maneuver, direct fires, and command and control to strengthen unit readiness and coordination. Leaders emphasized teamwork and trust as key components of mission success.

“This is about building trust—trust in our equipment, trust in our leaders, and trust in each other,” one Soldier said.

The exercise was part of ongoing efforts to maintain combat readiness and ensure the unit is prepared for future missions.