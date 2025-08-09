Austin Peay State University Celebrates 13 Student-Athletes and Staff at Graduation

Clarksville, TN – Thirteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and staff members participated in the Summer 2025 Commencement ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center, Friday.
The following were master’s degree candidates for the August 2025 Commencement:
- Koby Pelissier, basketball
- Solomon Washington, baseball
- Kylie Wells, soccer
- Gabriella MacKenzie, beach volleyball
- Raylon Roach, softball
- Abby Thigpen, volleyball
- Jake Johnson, football
- Alec Pell, football
- Trinity Bracey, track and field
The following were bachelor’s degree candidates for the August 2025 Commencement.
- Javier Tortajada, men’s tennis
- Aeneas Schaub, men’s tennis
- Mike Evans, football
- Gabby Lorenzo, spirit
These student-athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field, they also represent…
- 17 Athletic Director’s Hoor Roll selections
- 24 Dean’s List receipents
- Two NFCA All-America Scholar Athletes
- Four ITA All-Academic Team selections
- A 2024 and 2025 ASUN Baseball Regular-Season Champion
- Three members of the 2022 ASUN Football Championship Team
- Three members of the 2023 UAC Football Championship Team
And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!