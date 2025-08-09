72.7 F
Clarksville
Saturday, August 9, 2025
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Celebrates 13 Student-Athletes and Staff at Graduation
Sports

Austin Peay State University Celebrates 13 Student-Athletes and Staff at Graduation

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Student-Athletes and Staff Recognized at Summer 2025 Commencement. (Casey Crigger. APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Student-Athletes and Staff Recognized at Summer 2025 Commencement. (Casey Crigger. APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Thirteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and staff members participated in the Summer 2025 Commencement ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center, Friday.

The following were master’s degree candidates for the August 2025 Commencement:

The following were bachelor’s degree candidates for the August 2025 Commencement.

These student-athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field, they also represent…

  • 17 Athletic Director’s Hoor Roll selections
  • 24 Dean’s List receipents
  • Two NFCA All-America Scholar Athletes
  • Four ITA All-Academic Team selections
  • A 2024 and 2025 ASUN Baseball Regular-Season Champion
  • Three members of the 2022 ASUN Football Championship Team
  • Three members of the 2023 UAC Football Championship Team

And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!

Previous article
Montgomery County Public Library’s Touch a Truck 2025 Rolls In with Big Rigs, Bigger Smiles, and a Summer of Reading
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information